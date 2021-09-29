NILES — A fall tradition returns to Niles this week.

The Four Flags Apple Festival kicks off Thursday at the Apple Festival grounds, located at the corner of Lake and 17th streets. With the theme “Celebrating the Harvest, the 49th annual Apple Festival will ring in the fall season with all kinds of entertainment, activities and treats. The event runs Thursday through Sunday.

Ride wristbands can be purchased for $25 up to noon Thursday at skerbeck.com. After that, wristbands are $30.

The full schedule includes:

Thursday, Sept. 30

1 p.m. — Judging of window decorating

3 to 9 p.m. — Apple Products Tent open

3 to 10 p.m. — Concessions open

4 p.m. — Carnival rides and games open

4 to 10 — Submissions open for “Biggest Apple” contest, location: Apple Festival Building

5 to 7 p.m. — Submissions open for scarecrow contest, location: front of Apple House

Friday, Oct. 1

3 p.m. — Carnival rides and games open

3 to 10 p.m. — Apple Products Tent open

3 to 10 p.m. — Concessions open

3 to 7 p.m. — Apple giveaway, location: south of Admin Building

4 p.m. — Niles City and Niles Township Fire Department demonstrations, location: Fireman’s Tent

5 p.m. — Judging “Biggest Apple” contest, location: Apple Festival Building

5 to 7 p.m. — Final deadline for scarecrow contest, location: front of Apple House

5 p.m. to close — Huntly Baptist Puppet Shows, with shows and giveaways on the hour, location: Concession Area

7:30 p.m. — Free concert with PS Dump Your Boyfriend, location: Entertainment Tent

Saturday, Oct. 2

8 to 11 a.m. — Pancake breakfast hosted by AMVETS, location: Semco Energy Tent

8 to 11 a.m. — Open stage; bring your own instruments, location: Semco Energy Tent

9 a.m. to 11 p.m. — Apple Products Tent open

9 a.m. to 11 p.m. — Concessions open

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Arts and crafts fair

10 a.m. to close — Huntly Baptist Puppet Shows, with shows and giveaways on the hour, location: Concession Area

10:25 and 11 a.m. — 44th annual train station apple giveaway, location: Niles Historical Train Station

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Apple giveaway, location: south of Admin Building

11 a.m. to 10 p.m. — Craft beer and wine tent, location: south of Entertainment Tent

11 a.m. — Carnival rides and games open

1:30 p.m. — Grand Parade, which runs through downtown Niles

3 p.m. — Niles City and Niles Township Fire Department demonstrations, location: Fireman’s Tent

3:30 to 5 p.m. — Old fashion log sawing contest

6 to 9 p.m. — YMCA senior citizens dance, location: Niles Buchanan YMCA, 905 N. Front St.

7:30 p.m. — Free concert with The 1985 Band, location: Entertainment Tent

Sunday, Oct. 3

8 to 11 a.m. — Pancake breakfast hosted by AMVETS, location: Semco Energy Tent

8 to 11 a.m. — Open stage; bring your own instruments, location: Semco Energy Tent

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Nolan Memorial Car Show, registration begins at 8:30 a.m.

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Apple Products Tent open

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Concessions open

9:30 a.m. — Scarecrow contest judging

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Arts and crafts fair

11 a.m. — Carnival rides and games open

11 a.m. — Harold Galbreath “Galley” Memorial Horseshoe Tournament

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Apple giveaway, location: south of Admin Building

1 to 3 p.m. — NAMA Christian Music Concert

1 p.m. to close — Huntly Baptist Puppet Shows, with shows and giveaways on the hour, location: Concession Area

3 p.m. — Apple peeling contest