September 28, 2021

Daily Data: Tuesday, Sept. 28

By Staff Report

Published 12:06 am Tuesday, September 28, 2021

SOCCER

DOWAGIAC 7, STURGIS 0

At Dowagiac

Halftime Score

Dowagiac 5, Sturgis 0

 

First Half

D – Cole Weller (Chris Mosier assist)

D – Isaac Saavedra

D – Weller

D – Noah Green

D – Alexx Hernandez

 

Second Half

D – Hernandez (Saavedra assist)

D – Mosier

 

Shots on Goal

Sturgis – 7

Dowagiac – 23

 

Saves

Sturgis – 6

Dowagiac 5 (Alejandro Martinez)

 

Corner Kicks

Sturgis –3

Dowagiac 5

Varsity record: Sturgis 2-2-1 Wolverine; Dowagiac 3-3 Wolverine

 

PLAINWELL 7, EDWARDSBURG 1

At Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Goal

Bodi Wegner (Tye Vargo assist)

Varsity record: Plainwell 5-0-1 Wolverine; Edwardsburg 6-4-2, 4-1-1 Wolverine

 

Wolverine Conference Standings

Plainwell 5-0-1

Edwardsburg 4-1-1

Vicksburg 1-0-2

Sturgis 2-2-1

Dowagiac 3-3

Paw Paw 2-4

Three Rivers 3-3

Niles 1-5

Otsego 1-5

Allegan 1-3-1

 

VOLLEYBALL

BUCHANAN 3, MICHIGAN LUTHERAN 1

At St. Joseph

Match Score

Buchanan d. Michigan Lutheran 25-18, 25-21, 21-25, 25-19

 

Individual Statistics

Kills

Josie West 15, Faith Carson 11, Alexa Burns 6

Digs

West 10

Assists

Alyvia Hickok 28, Riley Capron 15

Assisted Blocks

Faith Carson 2, Alyssa Carson 2, Lauren Strefling 1

Varsity record: Buchanan 13-6

 

Wolverine Conference Standings

Niles 5-0

Otsego 5-0

Edwardsburg 4-1

Dowagiac 3-2

Sturgis 3-2

Three Rivers 2-3

Allegan 1-3

Plainwell 1-4

Paw Paw 0-4

Vicksburg 0-5

 

GOLF

Wolverine Conference Standings

Final Dual Matches

Plainwell 9-0

Dowagiac 8-1

Allegan 7-2

Edwardsburg 5-4

Otsego 5-4

Sturgis 5-4

Vicksburg 3-6

Paw Paw 2-7

Niles 1-8

Three Rivers 0-9

 

Monday’s Results

Vicksburg 205, Niles 209

Allegan 199, Sturgis 203

 

FOOTBALL

Wolverine Conference Standings

Edwardsburg 4-0

Paw Paw 3-1

Plainwell 3-1

Vicksburg 3-1

Three Rivers 3-2

Niles 2-2

Otsego 1-4

Sturgis 1-4

Dowagiac 0-5

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Dowagiac man dies in house fire

Berrien County

Blossomtime Festival to return

Cassopolis

PHOTO STORY: Cassopolis organization hosts inaugural Walk of Hope

Cass County

Dave Young to host revival conference at Volinia Baptist Church

News

Paddle auction to be hosted at Niles church Sept. 30

Berrien County

Local league to register voters on National Voter Registration Day

Dowagiac

DAR to host rededication

News

Niles Housing Commission moves to make improvements, stabilize funding into the future

Dowagiac

Dowagiac police investigating Saturday night shooting

Cass County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department confirms COVID-19 associated death of a student in Van Buren County

Cass County

Cassopolis man gets probation for drunk driving

Cass County

South Bend man resentenced in 1997 Union murder case

Dowagiac

Army veteran talks his experience in Afghanistan

Business

Local farm markets ready for fall season

Business

Mason’s Pumpkins preparing for second-annual Harvest Festival

Dowagiac

DUS, teachers continue contract talks

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Area History Museum fundraiser raises $40,000

Giving

Wolverine Pipeline, area organizations partner to lend veteran a helping hand

Business

Cassopolis woman opens vintage, antique store downtown

Brandywine Education

Tickets on sale for Brandywine Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Education

New tech students race marbles to raise money for essential workers

Berrien County

MGCF awards $121,182 in grants to Berrien, Cass counties

Berrien County

Berrien County reports lower COVID-19 cases in schools following mask mandate

Berrien County

Berrien County amends transportation funding requests