COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 1,015,802 cases, 20,898 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Tuesday, Berrien County reported 16,057 COVID-19 cases and 292 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

That number includes four additional deaths over what was reported last week to the MDHHS.

Cass County reported 5,654 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 77 deaths.

Van Buren County reported 7,728 cases and 134 deaths.

In total, Michigan has seen 1,015,802 COVID-19 cases and 20,898 related deaths.

As of Friday, 67.6 percent of Michiganders had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.