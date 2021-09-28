Brandywine boys tennis edges Buchanan 5-3

BUCHANAN — It may have taken a week, but the Brandywine and Buchanan boys tennis teams were finally able to face off against each other on the tennis court.

The visiting Bobcats bested the Bucks 5-3 in a match that was originally scheduled for last week but was postponed due to inclement weather.

“I thought we played well,” said Brandywine coach David Sidenbender. “We had a chance to win in every flight, which is the goal.”

In singles play, Buchanan No. 1 Colby Borgman bested Brandywine’s Corban Gamble 6-2 and 6-2.

Connor Tittle, of Brandywine, defeated Buchanan’s Brennen Weaver 6-3, 2-6 and 10-7 in No. 2 singles.

Brandywine’s Bode Bosch defeated Buchanan’s Jacob Tews 6-1 and 6-1 in No. 3 singles and in No. 4 singles, Brody Prenkert, of Brandywine, beat Zack Timmons of Buchanan 6-2 and 6-2.

In doubles matches, the Brandywine duo of Carson Knapp and Sean Tweedy defeated Buchanan’s Rowen Kile and Luke Sherwood 6-2 and 6-3 in No. 1 doubles. Brandywine’s No. doubles tandem Triston Peterson and Ethan Adamczyk bested Buchanan’s Mason Griffis and Bodie Bryans 6-2 and 6-2, while in No. 3 doubles play, Quinten Ruff and Parker Overmyer, of Buchanan, defeated Brandywine’s. Xander Curtis and Wiliam Hayes 2-6, 6-2 and 10-8.

In No. 4 doubles play, Carson Shelton and Jaden Robinson of Buchanan defeated Sean Wixson, and Matt Veach 6-2 and 7-6 (3).

“Conner Tittle at No. 2 singles played extremely well and really gutted out a good win,” Sidenbender said. “We have struggled to get our whole team on the court because of various reasons, and it was good to have that last night.”