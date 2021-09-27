Winifred Arndt

Sept. 20, 1926 — Sept. 18, 2021

Winifred “Winnie” Ruth Arndt, 94, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at her residence at Pioneer Golden Estates in Clare, MI. She was born September 20, 1926 in Glenwood, Michigan to Carson and Hazel (Myers) Lillie.

Winnie will be missed dearly by her children, Lisa (Don) Villwock, and Jan Arndt; her grandchildren, Lorrin (Dusten) Smith, and Jaelin Arndt; her great-grandchildren, Rozlyn Schick, Rowan Smith, and Jemma Williams; and her siblings, Pat (Roger) Small, and Thomas (Betty) Lillie.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Arndt, whom she married Oct. 16, 1956, in Buchanan; six siblings; and her parents.

Services for Winnie will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be given to MidMichigan Hospice, midmichigan.org. Those wishing to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at clarkch.com.