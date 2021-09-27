Local league to register voters on National Voter Registration Day

NILES — On Sept. 28, the League of Women Voters of Berrien and Cass Counties will join with thousands of other elections officials and organizations across the country to celebrate National Voter Registration Day.

On National Voter Registration Day, organizations from all over the country will unite in a single day of coordinated field, technology, and media efforts to create broad awareness of voter registration opportunities and reach voters who may not register otherwise.

With focused, nonpartisan voter registration efforts and related national LWV publicity campaigns, LWVBCC will be there to register voters at several local locations: at Lake Michigan College’s Napier Avenue campus, where students, staff, and others may register at the League’s location immediately outside the main bookstore from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the college’s main headquarters building and in the Todd Center. Registration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. also will take place in the Student Activity Center at Southwestern Michigan College in Dowagiac and at Andrews University in the Campus Center Building which is also where the cafeteria is located.

Every year, millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, do not update their registration, or aren’t sure how to register. National Voter Registration Day seeks to help eligible voters across the country participate in our democratic process, league representatives said.

National Voter Registration Day has been endorsed by the National Association of Secretaries of State. It is further supported by the National Association of State Election Directors

The League of Women Voters of Berrien and Cass Counties works to encourage informed and active participation in government, to promote political responsibility, to increase understanding of major public policy issues and to influence public policy through education and advocacy. LWVBCC does not and shall not support or oppose any political party or any candidate, officials said.