September 27, 2021

DAR to host rededication

By Submitted

Published 10:07 am Monday, September 27, 2021

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP — A regional organization plans to host a ceremony to honor the grave of a fallen veteran and his wife next month

Rebecca Dewey Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution stationed in Three Oaks, plans to host a rededication of an American Patriot grave of James Selleck and his wife, Chloe.  Services will be at the Allen (Red Mill) Cemetery on Elm Street in Silver Creek Township near Dowagiac at 2 p.m. Oct. 10.

The Selleck’s graves were in disrepair and lying in pieces, according to DAR representatives. Chapter Regent Kathleen Alton repaired the grave stones.  Chapter members researched for descendants and placed plantings of mums.

DAR of Michigan officers plan to be in attendance as well as Sons of the American Revolution and Children of the American Revolution.

“The public is welcome to come honor one of our patriots of the American Revolution,” said Priscillia Lee Hellenga, publicity.

Questions about this event and the NSAR can be directed to rebecca.deweyto@gmail.com.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Dave Young to host revival conference at Volinia Baptist Church

News

Paddle auction to be hosted at Niles church Sept. 30

Berrien County

Local league to register voters on National Voter Registration Day

Dowagiac

DAR to host rededication

News

Niles Housing Commission moves to make improvements, stabilize funding into the future

Dowagiac

Dowagiac police investigating Saturday night shooting

Cass County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department confirms COVID-19 associated death of a student in Van Buren County

Cass County

Cassopolis man gets probation for drunk driving

Cass County

South Bend man resentenced in 1997 Union murder case

Dowagiac

Army veteran talks his experience in Afghanistan

Business

Local farm markets ready for fall season

Business

Mason’s Pumpkins preparing for second-annual Harvest Festival

Dowagiac

DUS, teachers continue contract talks

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Area History Museum fundraiser raises $40,000

Giving

Wolverine Pipeline, area organizations partner to lend veteran a helping hand

Business

Cassopolis woman opens vintage, antique store downtown

Brandywine Education

Tickets on sale for Brandywine Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Education

New tech students race marbles to raise money for essential workers

Berrien County

MGCF awards $121,182 in grants to Berrien, Cass counties

Berrien County

Berrien County reports lower COVID-19 cases in schools following mask mandate

Berrien County

Berrien County amends transportation funding requests

Cassopolis

Dowagiac man found guilty of drunk driving

Cass County

Underground Railroad Society of Cass County wins Michigan Humanities Council 2021 Outstanding Humanities Organization Award

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Sept. 17-22