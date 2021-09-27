September 27, 2021

Miss Bangor, Olivia Ellis, is crowned Miss Blossomtime 2019. (Leader photo/EMILY SOBECKI)

Blossomtime Festival to return

By Submitted

Published 2:52 pm Monday, September 27, 2021

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Following a COVID-19 induced pause, a southwest Michigan tradition is returning.

After a long two-year absence, the Blossomtime Festival recently announced that it will be back for the 2021-2022 season.

“We are excited to announce the theme for Blossomtime, which will be saluting our ‘Past, Present and Future,’” said Anna Abdelnour, Blossomtime Festival president. “This time-honored Festival is rich with history. Each community will soon open their doors to endless possibilities as they each create their own ‘Past, Present or Future’ theme for their community pageants.”

Community pageants will be starting in November and concluding in late February.

“In an effort to include the youth that did not have the opportunity to run for 2021, we have expanded the age limit to 17-20 years old for the 2021-2022 pageant season only,” Abdelnour said.

One of the many components of its success and longevity is the outstanding volunteer base and community support the pageant enjoys throughout southwest Michigan, Abdelnour said. For 80-plus years Miss Blossomtime has been crowned, chosen from the many contestants awarded the honor of representing their individual communities and will compete for more than $25,000 in scholarship funds.

“These pageants would not be possible without the commitment, dedication and mentorship of the chairmen and their committees,” Abdelnour said. “Currently, the Blossomtime Festival is seeking individuals that would be interested in chairing a committee in the communities of New Buffalo, Heart and Dowagiac.”

The Blossomtime Festival is the oldest, largest, multi-community Festival in Michigan, celebrating 116 years this year. The goal of the Festival is to provide young adults in southwest Michigan with mentoring opportunities, to learn about our rich agricultural history and to assist in making their educational dreams come true by providing scholarships, officials said.

The first Miss Blossomtime, Catherine Burrell from Benton Harbor, was crowned in 1924 and the first Mr. Blossomtime Jake Belter from the community of Stevensville was crowned in 1997. The 88th and current Miss Blossomtime is Faith Kittleson from Berrien Springs, and the 24th and current Mr. Blossomtime is Jeremiah Sterling of Benton Harbor.

To participate in a community competition or volunteer, contact the Blossomtime Festival Office at (269) 982-8016 or email office@blossomtimefestival.org.

