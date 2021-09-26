September 27, 2021

Eddies run over Plainwell in battle of Wolverine undefeated teams

By Staff Report

Published 9:21 am Sunday, September 26, 2021

PLAINWELL — It was no contest in a battle of Wolverine Conference undefeated teams Friday night.

Visiting Edwardsburg continued to roll through its opponents as it blanked host Plainwell 49-0 to improve to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in league games. The Trojans are now 4-1 overall and 3-1 in conference contests.

The Eddies’ offense continues to put up staggering numbers, while the defense still has only allowed a single touchdown. Edwardsburg has now outscored its opponents 252-7. The Eddies have posted back-to-back 49-0 wins.

Against the Trojans Friday night, Edwardsburg rolled up 438 yards of total offense, all of which came on the ground.

Jacob Walker led the Eddies with 102 yards on four carries and a pair of touchdowns. He averages 25.5 yards per carry. Isaiyah Swartz added 74 yards on three carries and a touchdown. He averaged 24.7 yards per carry. Jacob Pegura had two runs for 69 yards (34.5 per carry) and scored a touchdown.

Logan McColley and Patrick Szlanfucht also scored for Edwardsburg.

Defensively, the Eddies only gave up 93 yards of total offense.

McColley led the Edwardsburg defense with a pair of interceptions. Blake Ludwick also had a pick.

Edwardsburg will host Paw Paw Friday night.

