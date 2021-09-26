Chieftains wrap up second place with win over Niles

EAU CLAIRE — The Dowagiac golf team wrapped up second place in the Wolverine Conference’s regular season with a win over visiting Niles Friday.

The Chieftains, led by medalist Calley Ruff’s 45, shot 211 as a team. Niles finished with a team total of 266.

Bailee Davis led the Vikings with a 64.

Dowagiac and Niles will head to Richmond and Stonehedge Norther for the Wolverine Conference tournament Tuesday. Play in the 18-hole event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m.