September 25, 2021

Vicksburg special teams deliver 21-14 win over Niles

By Staff Report

Published 2:48 pm Saturday, September 25, 2021

VICKSBURG — Statistics usually tell the story of any game. But on the rarest of occasions, statistics can lie.

Such was the case Friday night in Niles’ 21-14 Wolverine Conference loss to host Vicksburg.

The Vikings ran 79 plays compared to 21 for the Bulldogs. Niles outgained Vicksburg 250 to 57 in total offense. There were no turnovers in the contest.

So how did the Vikings wind up on the wrong end of the score?

Special teams would be the answer to that question as Niles gave up an 81-yard kickoff return to start the game and struggled with the punting game due mainly to the loss of starter Ezra Vance, who sustained a leg injury earlier in the week.

Niles ended up punting three times for an average of 16.7 yards. That allowed Vicksburg to set up its offense with a short field, which the Bulldogs took advantage of to score on a 24-yard pass from Evan Anderson to R.J. Vallier, who had the kickoff return for the touchdown, and a 6-yard run by Bo Skidmore that turned out to be the game-winning score.

Niles (3-2, 2-2 Wolverine) scored in the opening quarter on a Talon Brawley 1-yard run and on a Brawley 27-yard pass to Sam Rucker in the third quarter. The Vikings failed to convert the first 2-point conversion, but Julian Means-Flewellen scored on the conversion run to tie the score at 14-14.

Brawley ended the night 2-of-9 for 47 yards passing. Means-Flewellen had 95 yards rushing on 25 carries, while Brawley added 51 yards on 24 carries.

Defensively for the Vikings, Rucker had three tackles, all of which were sacks.

Niles looks to get back on the winning track Friday night as it hosts Plainwell, which was defeated by Edwardsburg 49-0 in a battle of Wolverine Conference unbeatens for homecoming.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department confirms COVID-19 associated death of a student in Van Buren County

Cass County

Cassopolis man gets probation for drunk driving

Cass County

South Bend man resentenced in 1997 Union murder case

Dowagiac

Army veteran talks his experience in Afghanistan

Business

Local farm markets ready for fall season

Business

Mason’s Pumpkins preparing for second-annual Harvest Festival

Dowagiac

DUS, teachers continue contract talks

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Area History Museum fundraiser raises $40,000

Giving

Wolverine Pipeline, area organizations partner to lend veteran a helping hand

Business

Cassopolis woman opens vintage, antique store downtown

Brandywine Education

Tickets on sale for Brandywine Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Education

New tech students race marbles to raise money for essential workers

Berrien County

MGCF awards $121,182 in grants to Berrien, Cass counties

Berrien County

Berrien County reports lower COVID-19 cases in schools following mask mandate

Berrien County

Berrien County amends transportation funding requests

Cassopolis

Dowagiac man found guilty of drunk driving

Cass County

Underground Railroad Society of Cass County wins Michigan Humanities Council 2021 Outstanding Humanities Organization Award

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Sept. 17-22

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: Sept. 13-20

Business

Boutique yoga, wellness studio opens in Edwardsburg

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department hosts educational event in recognition of Infant Mortality Awareness Month

Business

Apple Festival Grande Parade is back, looking for participants

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 995,910 cases, 20,700 deaths

Education

Parents protest masks at Niles Community Schools Board of Education meeting