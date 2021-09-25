Buchanan holds on to edge Loy Norrix 23-20

BUCHANAN — When host Buchanan needed a stop, the defense stepped up as the Bucks held on for a 23-20 win over Kalamazoo Loy Norrix at Memorial Field Friday night.

While Buchanan finally found some traction running the football against the Knights, it took its defense to stave off a rally in the closing moments of the non-conference contest.

The win improved the Bucks to 2-3 overall. It was their first on-field victory of the 2021 season.

Despite giving up 326 yards of total offense to Loy Norrix, the Buchanan defense stopped the Knights on fourth down on numerous occasions. That allowed the offense to play with some short fields, which resulted in a 23-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Buchanan appeared to have put the game away with another defensive stop after Loy Norrix had cut the Bucks’ lead to three points following a Zach Lacy 3-yard run.

Buchanan was trying to run out the clock by running the football. The Bucks were having success until Khalil Peters stripped the ball out of a Buchanan running back’s hands and returned it for a touchdown, which was called back as he stepped out of bounds near midfield with 1:14 remaining in the contest.

The Knights (0-5) were unable to score in the closing seconds as the Bucks escaped with the victory.

Buchanan finished the night with 230 yards of total offense, of which, 183 came on the ground.

Izayah Burns led the way with 69 yards on 19 carries and a touchdown. Quarterback Connor LeGault added 48 yards and the other two touchdowns for the Bucks.

Jack Ruth led the Buchanan defense with 9.5 tackles. Nico Finn had seven tackles and Dillon Oatsvall 5.5 tackles.