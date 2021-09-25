Big first quarter leads to easy Lawton win over Bobcats

LAWTON — Host Lawton scored 42 points in the first quarter and went on to defeat Brandywine 63-14 in a non-conference football game Friday night.

The loss was the third consecutive for the Bobcats, who started the season with back-to-back wins over Centreville and Cassopolis.

Carter Cosby ran for 165 yards on six carries and scored three touchdowns, while Jake Rueff added 115 yards on 10 carries and three scores. A pair of Blue Devil quarterbacks went 3-for-3 for 140 yards and a pair of scores.

Brandywine (2-3) finished the night with 97 yards rushing and 63 yards passing.

Ivory McCullough had 50 yards on 19 carries and scored a touchdown, while Conner Dye scored the other touchdown for the Bobcats.

Blake Krueger was 2-for-8 passing for 85 yards and an interception.

Michael Palmer, Phillip McLaurin, Gavin Schoff and Carter Sobecki all finished with three tackles to lead Brandywine.

The Bobcats continues its road swing as it heads to South Haven Friday night for a BCS Athletic Conference contest with the Rams. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.