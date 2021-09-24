September 24, 2021

Tickets are currently on sale for the 2021 Brandywine High School Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony. Pictured are the 2019 inductees. (Submitted photo)

Tickets on sale for BHS Hall of Fame induction ceremony

By Sarah Culton

NILES — Former Brandywine Community Schools athletes will be recognized in a special ceremony next month.

Tickets are currently on sale for the Brandy Bobcat Athletic Hall of Fame’s 2021 induction ceremony. The event will take place Saturday, Oct. 16 at Milton Township Hall, 32097 Bertrand Road, Niles. A reception with an open bar will take place from 6 to 7 p.m., while the dinner and awards ceremony will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $45 for an individual or $250 for a table. Seating is limited to 75 guests, and tickets will remain on sale until Oct. 2.

2021 inductees include:

  • Jeff Hatch — Class of 1988
  • Dean Heath — Class of 1992
  • Jacki Hurdle LaViolette — Class of 1991
  • Nicki McGowen Danapilis — Class of 2004
  • Jared Owens — Class of 1998
  • Bill Rhoads — Class of 1973

The Brandywine Hall of Fame was started in 2018 by the Brandywine Community Schools Development Board to recognize alumni and help them reconnect with their Bobcat roots. Potential inductees are nominated by the community then selected by the Hall of Fame committee.

“This is something a lot of district and organizations do to recognize alumni who have excelled on the field and on the court and on the track, and many of these people also excelled in the classroom or in their field after they left Brandywine,” said Rod Runyan, committee chair. “This is our way of honoring them and also trying to get them to reconnect to Brandywine and to the high school.”

Since its inception, Runyan said the Hall of Fame has been successful, though 2020’s ceremony and induction were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is actually going to be the class that was chosen last year,” Runyan said. “We are just really happy to be doing this again.”

Just like in past years, Runyan said this year’s crop of Hall of Fame inductees are quality members of the community.

“It speaks to the quality of athletics Brandywine has had,” he said. “We have a very strong tradition of fielding quality athletes and coaches.”

Runyan said he would encourage the public to attend the induction ceremony to celebrate the inductees and Brandywine athletics.

“it’s a great evening,” he said. “It’s a great time to reconnect with folks and hearing about some of our alumni.”

To purchase tickets, reserve full tables or for sponsorship opportunities, contact catsHOF@brandywinebobcats.org.

