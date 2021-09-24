September 24, 2021

BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENT: Jackson-Rutkowski

By Submitted

Published 2:58 pm Friday, September 24, 2021

Brittany Jackson and Cory Rutkowski are the parents of a daughter, Hope Rutkowski, of Niles.

Hope was born Sept. 23, 2021, at Spectrum Health Lakeland. She weighed 9 pounds, 2 ounces and was 20-and-one-fourth inches.

She has one sister, Faith Rutkowski, 7, and three brothers, Cory Rutkowski Jr., 5, Jackson Rutkowski, 3, and Blake Rutkowski, 1.

Family includes maternal grandparents, Sonia Jackson and Steve Gibson, of Dowagiac; and paternal grandparents, Michelle and John Spear, of St. Joseph.

