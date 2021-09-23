Underground Railroad Society of Cass County wins Michigan Humanities Council 2021 Outstanding Humanities Organization Award

CASSOPOLIS — A Cass County organization dedicated to preserving the history of the Underground Railroad was recently recognized on a statewide scale.

The Michigan Humanities Council recently presented the Underground Railroad Society of Cass County the award for Outstanding Humanities Organization 2021 at its awards ceremony in Mackinaw City, Michigan.

MHC presented the plaque and certificate to URSCC saying, “Over the past 10 years, URSCC has worked to fulfill its mission to research and educate about the Underground Railroad in Cass County, and to restore three UGRR related buildings as focal points for telling the compelling story. Over four hundred members and an eight-member Board have brought to life the critical story of a central juncture in the Underground Railroad.”

URSCC president Mike Moroz, treasurer Cathy LaPointe and docent Cindy Yawkey traveled to Mackinaw City to accept the award.

Moroz thanked MHC for the honor, for its support for Underground Railroad Days since 2013, and for its recent grants from H.O.P.E. funds, which have helped so many nonprofits keep their doors open during the pandemic.

More about URSCC and the Underground Railroad in Cass County can be found on urscc.org.