Dowagiac drops second consecutive Wolverine Conference match

THREE RIVERS — The Dowagiac volleyball team has dropped two consecutive matches after starting out its Wolverine Conference season 3-0.

The Chieftains fell to league co-leader Otsego last week, and on Thursday night, after winning the opening set 25-23, Dowagiac lost to host Three Rivers 3-1.

The Wildcats rallied after dropping the first set to win the next three 25-11, 25-17 and 25-20.

“Three Rivers is a good team and we didn’t play consistent enough to steal a win on the road,” said Dowagiac Coach Tony Hooley. “The ladies started out playing well, taking the first set, but after getting down a few points in the second set, the energy just evaporated.”

Dowagiac tried to rally in the final two sets, but could not overtake Three Rivers.

“They did regroup and start fighting again about halfway through the third and had some leads in the fourth but couldn’t get it to a fifth set,” Hooley said. “There was a crucial call n ear the end of the set that would have pulled us within a point or two but instead, ended up being a two-point swing in their favor, all but closing the door on us. It’s unfortunate but it is a part of the game.”

Caleigh Wimberley led Dowagiac with 20 digs and tied with teammate Riley Stack for the lead in kills with seven. Megan Davis finished with six kills and seven digs, while Khloie Goins had 14 digs.

Stack led the team in assists with 14. Brooklyn Smith had 10 assists.

“I am proud of the girls for pushing through adversity and sickness on the road, and making a game out of it at the end,” Hooley said.

Dowagiac returns to the court Monday as it travels to Bridgman for a tournament, which is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.