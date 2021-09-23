Division 3 volleyball district pairings released

BRIDGMAN — As the calendar heads toward October, area volleyball teams are beginning to learn who they will face in the state tournament, which begins with the district level Nov. 1.

Bridgman will host the Division 3 District Tournament. There will be one match opening night, which will pit defending champion Brandywine against Watervliet at 6 p.m. at Bridgman High School.

The winner of that match will advance to the Nov. 3 semifinals where it will face Buchanan. That match is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

In the other semifinal, the host Bees will take on Cassopolis at approximately 7 p.m. Like Buchanan, Bridgman and Cassopolis received first round byes.

The championship match is scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 4. The district champion will compete in the regional tournament, which is being hosted by Centreville. The Bridgman district champion will face the Quincy champion on Nov. 9.

Tickets for the district tournament should be purchased through GoFan.