Rangers sweep White Pigeon in conference match

CASSOPOLIS — Host Cassopolis swept its Southwest 10 Conference volleyball match against White Pigeon Tuesday.

The Rangers defeated the Chiefs 25-18, 25-20 and 25-17.

Zaniya Dodd had a big night at the net with 10 kills and four blocks. Cassopolis also got three kills and a block from Jadin Wolfe and two kills and a block from both Atyanna Alford and Lisette Tilk.

Ryli Burks had 10 assists, eight digs and a pair of aces, while Quianna Murray also had eight digs. Hailey Hunsberger finished with five digs, and Ella Smith four digs and a kill.

The Rangers return to action Thursday as they travel to Bloomingdale for another Southwest 10 Conference match. Cassopolis will host Comstock in a Southwest 10 match Tuesday. Play is scheduled to begin in both matches at 7 p.m.