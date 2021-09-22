September 22, 2021

Rangers sweep White Pigeon in conference match

By Staff Report

Published 11:19 am Wednesday, September 22, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — Host Cassopolis swept its Southwest 10 Conference volleyball match against White Pigeon Tuesday.

The Rangers defeated the Chiefs 25-18, 25-20 and 25-17.

Zaniya Dodd had a big night at the net with 10 kills and four blocks. Cassopolis also got three kills and a block from Jadin Wolfe and two kills and a block from both Atyanna Alford and Lisette Tilk.

Ryli Burks had 10 assists, eight digs and a pair of aces, while Quianna Murray also had eight digs. Hailey Hunsberger finished with five digs, and Ella Smith four digs and a kill.

The Rangers return to action Thursday as they travel to Bloomingdale for another Southwest 10 Conference match. Cassopolis will host Comstock in a Southwest 10 match Tuesday. Play is scheduled to begin in both matches at 7 p.m.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Sept. 17-22

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: Sept. 13-20

Business

Boutique yoga, wellness studio opens in Edwardsburg

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department hosts educational event in recognition of Infant Mortality Awareness Month

Business

Apple Festival Grande Parade is back, looking for participants

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 995,910 cases, 20,700 deaths

Education

Parents protest masks at Niles Community Schools Board of Education meeting

Berrien County

CFCN hosting flu, COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Business

Under the Harvest Moon Festival to offer children’s activities

News

Niles man, 13-year-old passenger killed in Sodus Township crash

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Old Rugged Cross Church hosts church, museum dedication

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Elks hosting annual Guys and Dolls Golf Outing

News

New general surgeon seeing patients in Niles

Edwardsburg

Michigan Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall stops in Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg

PHOTO STORY: Edwardsburg Area Chamber of Commerce hosts fall festival

News

Niles man sentenced to probation for drunk driving

News

PHOTO STORY: Uptown Fright Fest a success

News

PHOTO STORY: Niles student crowned Miss Apple Festival 2021

News

Three injured in Howard Township crash

Dowagiac

Medical event causes car to crash into Dowagiac Burger King

Cass County

Cassopolis man sent to prison on drug charges

Dowagiac

SMC recognized for turning students into citizens

Dowagiac

ETS program awarded grant from Department of Education

Cass County

Dowagiac man who broke elementary school windows sentenced to probation