Pearl Irene Yakim, of Dowagiac

Feb. 7, 1950 — Sept. 18, 2021

Pearl Irene Yakim, 71, of Dowagiac, was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She entered Heaven and into the arms of Jesus her Savior on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, with her daughter by her side at Lakeland Hospital, Saint Joseph, MI. Pearl, often known as Carol to many, was born Feb. 7, 1950, in Michigan City, Indiana, to Wilson Korpi and Amanda (Garrelts) Korpi.

Pearl was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Steve Korpi. Surviving, knowing she will see them again in Heaven, is her brother, Wilson Korpi II, of Woodbridge, Virginia; Pearl’s children, Barry (Terra) Yakim, of Dowagiac, Jeff (Chasadena) Yakim, of Paw Paw, and daughter, Kristilyn (Frank) Weston, of Niles. Pearl had many beloved fosters and adopted children over the years that she raised and loved as her own. Pearl is also survived by many friends and special people who loved and adored her through the years. A special thank you to those who helped in caring for her and always selflessly showed their love to her: Tina Woolsey, Vicki Dayhuff, Heidi Mesecar and Emily Miner.

Pearl loved to be a grandmother to her many grandchildren; Kayla Yakim, of Milford, Indiana, Justin Yakim and Madelynn Yakim, of Paw Paw, Barry Yakim Jr., Zachary Yakim, Caitlyn Yakim and Corey Kovatch of Dowagiac, Conner Weston, Kenley Weston, Steven Yakim and Kristen Dayhuff of Niles, Joshua (Chrissy) Dayhuff of Fort Belvior, VA, David Woolsey, Ashley Woolsey, Katie, Jamie and Ethan, of Dowagiac, and great-grandmother to Gracelyn, Keegan, Amelia, Logan, and Ritter.

Pearl graduated from Dowagiac Union High School in 1968 and later went on to get her degree taking night classes from Southwestern Michigan College. She lived in Dowagiac her whole life until she moved in with her daughter Kristi in Niles in her later years. In her early years she traveled as a missionary with Frank Gonzalez and sang in his choir. She painted and sold cars for Chet’s Auto Bakery. Pearl was also talented at playing the Accordion.

In 1968, Pearl married Barry Lynn Yakim in Hawaii. They divorced but stayed close friends and had three beautiful children together. Pearl was a long-time parent and dedicated to raising children. She loved and rescued animals big and small and loved traveling, especially to the U.P visiting the waterfalls. She loved to listen to oldies music and really loved Bobby Vinton’s hits. One of her greatest memories was meeting him in person, getting his autograph and getting her photo taken with him. Daily she loved to watch The Andy Griffith Show and The Golden Girls on television.

A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 603 McCleary St., Dowagiac, with Pastor David Schmidt officiating, friends may also visit Thursday, Sept. 23 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac. Pearl’s family will have a short time of sharing memories at 6:30 p.m. during the visitation. Memorial contributions in Pearl’s name may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church. Those wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at clarkchapel.com.