September 22, 2021

Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: Sept. 13-20

By Submitted

Published 3:24 pm Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Sept. 13

3:33 a.m. — U.S.- 12, traffic stop

1:33 p.m. — Old 205, follow up

2:34 p.m. — M- 62, gas odor

3:11 p.m. — Ave. C, property damage accident

4:36 p.m. — Dailey/Curtis, suspicious person

4:55 p.m. — Pearl, suspicious situation

8:04 p.m. — Pearl, civil complaint

10:00 p.m. — Acorn, civil  complaint

 

Sept. 14

2:21 a.m. — M-62, suspicious situation

2:55 a.m. — M-62, property check

2:55 a.m. — Rolen, property check

2:56 a.m. — M-62, property check

2:56 a.m. — M-62, property check

2:57 a.m. — M-62, property check

4:51 a.m. — Max/Section, traffic stop

7:32 a.m. — Merle, civil complaint

8:20 a.m. — Merle, suspicious situation

2:28 p.m. — Acorn, suspicious situation

4:34 p.m. — Elkhart, juvenile complaint

8:21 p.m. — U.S.-12/Claire, traffic stop

8:33 p.m. — U.S.-12, property check

9:51 p.m. — Section, public peace

 

Sept. 15

1:11 a.m. — U.S.-12, business alarm

1:27 a.m. — Cass/Hamilton, traffic stop

2:14 a.m.— Rema/North Shore, suspicious vehicle

7:47 a.m. — M-62, follow up

8:01 a.m. — Elkhart/Gateway, traffic stop

8:16 a.m. — U.S.-12, traffic stop

8:24 a.m. — U.S.-12/Christana Lake, driving complaint

2:40 p.m. — U.S.-12, traffic stop

2:53 p.m. — U.S.-12, traffic stop

3:40 p.m. — U.S.-12/East Shore, traffic stop

4:01 p.m. — Dailey, property check

4:54 p.m. — M-62, property damage accident

5:19 p.m. — M-62, civil complaint

6:25 p.m. — East Shore, traffic stop

6:55 p.m. — Pearl, domestic

7:10 p.m. — North Shore/Rema, traffic stop

7:37 p.m. — M-62/Rolen, traffic stop

7:49 p.m. — M-62. Traffic stop

8:17 p.m. — Merle, suspicious situation

8:28 p.m. — M-62, traffic stop

9:11 p.m. — Conrad/Yankee, traffic stop

9:54 p.m. — M-62, traffic stop

10:21 p.m. — Redfield/Martin, traffic stop

 

Sept. 16

12:28 a.m. — Cass, traffic stop

12:54 a.m. — Eagle Lake, operating while intoxicated

4:11 a.m. — Five Points/U.S.-12, motorist assist

6:50 a.m. — May/Kraus, general complaint

8:49 a.m. — Sherman, malicious destruction

12:08 p.m. — U.S.-12/Claire, traffic stop

12:16 p.m. — Maple/Church, traffic stop

1:02 p.m. — U.S.-12, traffic stop

1:42 p.m. — U.S.-12/Cass, traffic stop

2:14 p.m. — Elkhart/Sherman, traffic stop

2:24 p.m. — Wilkinson/Section, traffic stop

5:46 p.m. — South Shore, alarm residential

11:03 p.m. — M-62/Hess, traffic stop

 

Sept. 17

5:31 a.m. — May/M-62, animal complaint

7:14 a.m. — Conrad/May, traffic stop

7:29 a.m. — Conrad/May, commercial motor vehicle

7:53 a.m. — Conrad/May, traffic stop

10:36 a.m. — U.S.-12, hit and run

11:28 a.m. — Suzanne, civil complaint

3:02 p.m. — Elkhart, threats complaint

7:15 p.m. — U.S.-12/Jefferson, traffic stop

8:18 p.m. — Cass/U.S.-12, traffic stop

8:31 p.m. — Cass/U.S.-12, traffic stop

9:04 p.m. — U.S.-12/East, traffic stop

10:40 p.m. — Hazel, suspicious situation

 

Sept. 18

12:29 a.m. — Redfield, suspicious vehicle

1:41 a.m. — May, welfare check

3:57 a.m. — M-62, property check

3:58 a.m. — Rolen, property check

3:58 a.m. — M-62, property check

3:58 a.m. — M-62, property check

3:58 a.m. — M-62, property check

7:45 a.m. — U.S.-12, animal complaint

9:02 a.m. — Hillview, malicious destruction

11:10 a.m. — M-62, follow up

12:16 p.m. — M-62, larcenyEE

2:19 p.m. — M-62/Monette, driving complaint

4:55 p.m. — Gateway, business alarm

7:01 p.m. — Elkhart/Redfield, traffic stop

7:35 p.m. — Adamsville/May, traffic stop

7:39 p.m. — M-62/Elkhart, traffic stop

7:43 p.m. — South Shore, public peace

8:22 p.m. — Gateway/M-62, traffic stop

8:24 p.m. — ?, business alarm

9:49 p.m. — Sandy Beach, fire dept assist

9:50 p.m. — Sandy Beach, fire dept assist

11:36 p.m. — Oak, blight ordinance violation

11:57 p.m. — North Shore, lock out assist

 

Sept. 19

1:29 a.m. — Sherman/May, juvenile complaint

2:00 a.m. — U.S.-12, driving while intoxicated

2:20 p.m. — Section, truancy

10:28 p.m. — N Driftwood, suspicious situation

10:56 a.m. — Elkhart/Sherman, chase pursuit

 

Sept. 20

1:18 a.m. — Garver Lake, malicious destruction

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

