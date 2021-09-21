September 21, 2021

CFCN hosting flu, COVID-19 vaccine clinic

By Submitted

Published 2:08 pm Tuesday, September 21, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — The Cassopolis Family Clinic Network will host an on-site COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot drive-up clinic at both the Cassopolis Family Clinic, 261 M-62, Cassopolis, and the Niles Community Health Center, 1951 Oak St., Niles. The vaccination clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.

“We are delighted to help bring the community together and be part of the solution to ending this pandemic-especially going into cold and flu season-we want to help keep our community safe and well,” said Mary Middleton, CEO of the Cassopolis Family Clinic Network. “Anyone wanting to get both the flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine can do so without worry, the CDC states there is no wait time and [they] can be given at the same time.” Middleton said.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna brand COVID-19 vaccines will be available for individuals age 12 and older. The flu vaccine will be available separately for individuals six months and older wanting to receive their yearly dose.

Attendees can stay in their vehicles, as the vaccines will be administered through the car window. Individuals receiving second dose of COVID-19 Vaccine should bring their vaccination card with them. Participants wishing to get their COVID-19 vaccination and flu shot the same day can do so safely. Participants do not need to be Cassopolis Family Clinic patients. Appointments are not required, and advance sign-ups will not be available. Attendees who receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at this drive-up clinic should plan to return four weeks later for the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

For any questions, contact the respective Cassopolis (269) 262-4749 or Niles (2690 445-3874 location.

