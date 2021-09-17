September 17, 2021

The Niles volleyball team defeated visiting Three Rivers 3-1 to remain undefeated in the Wolverine Conference. (Leader photo/MAXWELL HARDEN)

Niles volleyball downs Three Rivers 3-1 in Wolverine Conference tilt

By Max Harden

Published 12:55 am Friday, September 17, 2021

NILES — The Niles volleyball team continued its winning ways at home against Three Rivers.

The Vikings defeated the Wildcats 25-12, 25-10, 26-28, 25-18 in Wolverine Conference play Thursday night.

“We’re excited,” said Niles Coach Jenny Nate. “It’s a conference win. I liked the energy that we came out with. We played very clean, aggressive ball across the board in every aspect of the game.”

After winning the first two sets by comfortable margins, the Vikings found tough sledding against the Wildcats in the third set. Niles trailed by as many as seven points before rallying to tie the game at 24-24 before falling.

The Vikings (23-6, 4-0 Wolverine) regrouped in the fourth set, jumping out to an 18-8 lead before a 7-0 Three Rivers run trimmed Niles’ lead to three. Niles responded with a 7-3 run to put the game away.

“In the first two sets, the energy was hopping,” Nate said. “The girls were really working together. Nothing hit the floor. All of our hitters were on, our serves were on and our defense was on. In that third set, we came out and just let off the gas a little bit. The energy came down and when you do that, you make a couple of mistakes here and there and they kind of catapult and Three Rivers, they’ve got some strong hitters, so we need all the energy we can get.

“So they’d have to come right back, fight and bring that energy hard in the fourth set, and that’s what they did. That’s what they’re really good at.”

According to Nate, veteran leadership has been a key aspect of the team’s success.

“The thing about these girls is, and I say this all the time, they’re such amazing people,” she said. “They’re intelligent and they get it done in the classroom. They work together, they’re positive, they’re kind and when you all have all of that plus athletic skill, they become this ultimate kind of positive energy.”

With a win in tow, the Vikings remain unbeaten in Wolverine Conference play.

“I think we’re right where we need to be,” Nate said. “Every day we regroup and we face the next opponent. That’s it, you know, it’s the next opponent, it’s the next point and all of our efforts are gonna go right there. So it’s just one day at a time. One point at a time, playing big and making sure we go to practice that we keep improving every day. We never get complacent. We’ve got to keep getting stronger and keep adding our game.”

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Man arrested on drug charges in Mason Township

Cass County

Cass County Commissioners approve grant for Dowagiac River restoration

Business

Lyons Industries donates 12 thermal imaging cameras to Indian Lake Volunteer Fire Department

Cass County

Niles man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Sept. 13-14

Berrien County

Local emergency departments experiencing high volumes, wait times

Berrien County

Residents demand Berrien County commissioners take action on mask mandate

Business

Cassopolis hosts Cass County Leadership Summit

Business

Owners of vintage farm tractors invited to Under the Harvest Moon

Business

Edwardsburg welcomes new construction business

Cassopolis

Cassopolis organization to host walk honoring National Suicide Prevention Month

Business

PHOTO STORY: A-Mazing Acres opens for season

Buchanan

Niles teen builds Eagle Scout project on McCoy Creek Trail

Business

New short-term rental property group to offer guests ‘curated’ Dowagiac experience

Cass County

Two women injured in La Grange Township crash

News

Niles hosts town hall between community, law enforcement

Berrien County

Berrien County Commissioners respond to mask mandate

Berrien County

Local talent development leader honored by Michigan Works! Association

Dowagiac

SMC attracts more than $4 million in grants

Business

Downtown Niles to welcome new dance studio

Berrien County

MEC accepting applications for Strengthening Schools Grant program

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council, Cass County Transit Authority renew Transit Operating Agreement

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 976,505 cases, 20,535 deaths

Breaking News

Dowagiac police arrest suspect in Monday hit and run crash