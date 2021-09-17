September 17, 2021

Nancy Baker

By Submitted

Published 7:51 am Friday, September 17, 2021

March 5, 1953 — Sept. 9, 2021

Nancy L Baker 68, of White Pigeon, died on Thursday Sept. 9, 2021, at Mercer Health

in Coldwater, Ohio.

She was born on March 5, 1953, in Decatur, Michigan, the daughter of Harry F and Barbara J

(Carroll) Harger.

Resident since 1995 coming from Dowagiac. Employed for over 20 years for Creative Foam

in Dowagiac retired in 2015. Member of The Twin Lakes Fire Department Ladies Auxillary,

she enjoyed crafts, camping and most of all time with her family.

Married to Lynn (Dutch) Baker on June 7, 1969, in Dowagiac. he survives with her children,

Jody (Matt) Weiderman. Richard (Kathy Carpenter) Baker; grandchildren, Chuck, Rikki, Kiley,

McKenna; several great-grandchildren; sister, Cathy (Doug) Mott; brother, Jerry Harger.

Preceded by her parents, Grandson Josh; great-granddaughter, Savannah; sister, Valerie West.

Celebration of Her Life will be held at a later date. Donations may be directed to the American

Heart Association. Arrangements by The Farrand Funeral Home of White Pigeon.

