September 17, 2021

Roundup: Bobcats fall to Wildcats, Bucks top co-op team

By Staff Report

Published 11:06 pm Thursday, September 16, 2021

THREE RIVERS — The Brandywine tennis team dropped a 5-3 non-conference match at Three Rivers Thursday afternoon.

The Bobcats won three of the four singles flights against the Wildcats, who swept the doubles flights to earn the victory.

Winning at No. 1 singles for Brandywine was Bode Bosch, who defeated Brady Minnard 2-6, 6-4 and 10-5. Brody Prenkert defeated Isaac Adams 6-1 and 6-2 at No. 2 singles, while Matt Veach defeated Jaxson Gilleylen at No. 4 singles 6-3 and 6-2.

 

Buchanan at Bridgman/New Buffalo/LMC

The Bucks defeated the co-op team from Bridgman, New Buffalo and Lake Michigan Catholic 5-3 at New Buffalo Wednesday.

Buchanan split the singles matches and won three out of the four doubles flights.

The Bucks’ Colby Borgman defeated Aiden Sokol 6-0 and 6-0 at No. 1 singles, while Brennen Weaver defeated Noah Siglow 2-6, 6-2 and 6-2 at No. 2 singles.

Zack Timmons and Luke Sherwood teamed up for Buchanan at No. 2 doubles to defeat Wes Barnes and Dylan Miller 6-4 and 6-4. At No. 3 doubles, Jaden Robinson and Carson Shelton defeated Brock Jones and Richard Mabry 6-2 and 6-2.

The Bucks’ duo of Bodie Bryans and Parker Overmyer defeated Kanha Patel and Grace Swenson 6-2 and 7-5 at No. 4 doubles.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Man arrested on drug charges in Mason Township

Cass County

Cass County Commissioners approve grant for Dowagiac River restoration

Business

Lyons Industries donates 12 thermal imaging cameras to Indian Lake Volunteer Fire Department

Cass County

Niles man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Sept. 13-14

Berrien County

Local emergency departments experiencing high volumes, wait times

Berrien County

Residents demand Berrien County commissioners take action on mask mandate

Business

Cassopolis hosts Cass County Leadership Summit

Business

Owners of vintage farm tractors invited to Under the Harvest Moon

Business

Edwardsburg welcomes new construction business

Cassopolis

Cassopolis organization to host walk honoring National Suicide Prevention Month

Business

PHOTO STORY: A-Mazing Acres opens for season

Buchanan

Niles teen builds Eagle Scout project on McCoy Creek Trail

Business

New short-term rental property group to offer guests ‘curated’ Dowagiac experience

Cass County

Two women injured in La Grange Township crash

News

Niles hosts town hall between community, law enforcement

Berrien County

Berrien County Commissioners respond to mask mandate

Berrien County

Local talent development leader honored by Michigan Works! Association

Dowagiac

SMC attracts more than $4 million in grants

Business

Downtown Niles to welcome new dance studio

Berrien County

MEC accepting applications for Strengthening Schools Grant program

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council, Cass County Transit Authority renew Transit Operating Agreement

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 976,505 cases, 20,535 deaths

Breaking News

Dowagiac police arrest suspect in Monday hit and run crash