September 15, 2021

Local talent development leader honored by Michigan Works! Association

By Submitted

Published 2:03 pm Wednesday, September 15, 2021

LANSING — Kelly Wilson, a vocational training specialist at Berrien, Cass, Van Buren Michigan Works!, was awarded a “Shining Star” Award by the Michigan Works! Association for her efforts to meet employment needs in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties.

Wilson recently received the award during the association’s annual conference.

Those who work with Wilson said she is “a tremendous asset” to the workforce development system both locally and across county lines.

“Kelly has been a fixture at Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren over the past decade,” said Ryan Hundt, chief executive officer of the Michigan Works! Association. “Her experience in workforce development has dramatically benefited job seekers, businesses, and communities across Southwest Michigan and beyond.”

Wilson has a reputation for going above and beyond to assist her clients, treating each one with care and respect.

“While it has been a very trying year due to barriers in the labor market and restrictions from the pandemic, Kelly’s attitude and desire to be better each day help drive our team and organization forward,” said Rick VanIttersum, vocational training manager and apprenticeship success coordinator at Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren. “She pushes herself beyond her comfort zone by mastering new virtual case management tools, presenting on-air to promote Michigan Works! programs, and going above and beyond to assist trainees and apprentices in meeting their career goals.”

Wilson said she is honored to receive the award.

“I am truly honored to receive the Shining Star Award from the Michigan Works! Association this year,” she said. “Receiving this award is the highlight of my career in workforce development. I would also like to extend a congratulations to my peers across the state who are making a difference in the lives of so many.”

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

News

Niles hosts town hall between community, law enforcement

Berrien County

Berrien County Commissioners respond to mask mandate

Berrien County

Local talent development leader honored by Michigan Works! Association

Dowagiac

SMC attracts more than $4 million in grants

Business

Downtown Niles to welcome new dance studio

Berrien County

MEC accepting applications for Strengthening Schools Grant program

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council, Cass County Transit Authority renew Transit Operating Agreement

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 976,505 cases, 20,535 deaths

Breaking News

Dowagiac police arrest suspect in Monday hit and run crash

News

Niles City Council approves social district permits

Business

Niles muralist brightening downtown

Buchanan

Buchanan commissioners decline to pay annual dues to Greater Niles Chamber of Commerce

Berrien County

Man arrested after standoff in Niles

Cass County

Police investigating Porter Township crash

Berrien County

Former Niles marijuana business partner pleads guilty to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct

Cass County

Dowagiac police investigate hit-and-run crash

Berrien County

South Bend man gets prison for drunk driving

Business

Under the Harvest Moon festival to bring back scarecrow contest

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Sept. 10-13

Berrien County

Former Brandywine teacher sentenced to probation on charges of accosting a child for immoral purposes

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland earns national recognition for stroke treatment

News

Niles Police Log: Aug. 31-Sept. 4

Buchanan

PHOTO STORY: Buchanan remembers 9/11

Cass County

First responders, community members gather for Pokagon 9/11 memorial ceremony