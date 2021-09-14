September 15, 2021

Roundup: Bucks, Eddies pick up wins

By Submitted

Published 3:04 pm Tuesday, September 14, 2021

BUCHANAN — The Buchanan Bucks and Edwardsburg Eddies were both victorious in volleyball matches Monday night.

The Bucks stepped out of conference play to win a five-set thriller from Lakeshore, while the Eddies rebounded from their first Wolverine Conference loss to sweep Allegan.

 

Buchanan volleyball

The Bucks improved to 6-2 on the year with a 25-23, 17-25, 25-15, 19-25 and 15-11 win over the Lancers.

Josie West had a big night for Buchanan with 13 kills, seven digs and two aces. Faith Carson finished with eight kills and six blocks, while Alea Fisher had seven digs and two aces.

Alycia Hickok had 30 assists.

The Bucks host arch rival Brandywine in a key BCS Athletic Conference match Wednesday.

 

Edwardsburg volleyball

The Eddies swept visiting Allegan 25-6, 25-23 and 25-22 to improve to 2-1 in league matches.

Macey Laubach had 12 kills and three aces, while Liz Pederson had 10 kills and two blocks. Lexi Schimpa finished the night with seven digs and 38 assists.

Edwardsburg hosts Vicksburg in a Wolverine Conference match Thursday.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 976,505 cases, 20,535 deaths

Breaking News

Dowagiac police arrest suspect in Monday hit and run crash

News

Niles City Council approves social district permits

Business

Niles muralist brightening downtown

Buchanan

Buchanan commissioners decline to pay annual dues to Greater Niles Chamber of Commerce

Berrien County

Man arrested after standoff in Niles

Cass County

Police investigating Porter Township crash

Berrien County

Former Niles marijuana business partner pleads guilty to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct

Cass County

Dowagiac police investigate hit-and-run crash

Berrien County

South Bend man gets prison for drunk driving

Business

Under the Harvest Moon festival to bring back scarecrow contest

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Sept. 10-13

Berrien County

Former Brandywine teacher sentenced to probation on charges of accosting a child for immoral purposes

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland earns national recognition for stroke treatment

News

Niles Police Log: Aug. 31-Sept. 4

Buchanan

PHOTO STORY: Buchanan remembers 9/11

Cass County

First responders, community members gather for Pokagon 9/11 memorial ceremony

Cass County

Lansing man headed to prison for leading police on two-state chase

Buchanan

TWENTY YEARS LATER: Buchanan resident, sister reflect on their first-hand experience of 9/11 terrorist attacks

Edwardsburg

Elkhart woman killed in Edwardsburg crash

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Korean War veteran chosen for Honor Flight

Cass County

Dowagiac man sentenced for healthcare fraud

Business

Dowagiac nurse practitioner to open primary care facility

Dowagiac

DUS to address learning loss, more with federal COVID relief funds