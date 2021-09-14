Linda Lou Mosier, of Dowagiac

Oct. 14, 1950 — Aug. 27, 2021

Linda Lou Mosier, 70, of Dowagiac, passed away on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at her home. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Mosier’s house, 53233 Townhall Road, Dowagiac. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel, 405 Center St., Dowagiac. Friends wishing to leave the family a message of condolence may do so at clarkchapel.com.