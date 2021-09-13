September 13, 2021

Spectrum Health Lakeland earns national recognition for stroke treatment

By Submitted

Published 11:55 am Monday, September 13, 2021

St. JOSEPH – For the eighth consecutive year, Spectrum Health Lakeland has received the American Heart Association’s GoldPlus Get with the Guidelines Stroke Quality Achievement Award with Honor Roll for their commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines.

Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death and the third leading cause of adult disability in the U.S. On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds, and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year. Early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability and speeding recovery times.

“It’s important to both recognize the signs of a stroke and ensure you act fast by calling 9-1-1 so the individual can begin receiving life-saving care at Spectrum Health Lakeland as quickly as possible,” said Robert Ward, III, DO, FACN, medical director of the Spectrum Health Lakeland Stroke Center. “Our clinical teams have put proven knowledge and guidelines to work daily to improve outcomes for stroke patients. It’s an honor to have this hard work recognized.”

Each year program participants apply for the award recognition by demonstrating how their organization has committed to providing quality care for stroke patients. In addition to following treatment guidelines, Spectrum Health Lakeland also provides education to patients to help them manage their health and rehabilitation once at home.

“We are pleased to recognize Spectrum Health Lakeland for their commitment to stroke care,” said Lee H. Schwamm, MD, national chairperson of the quality oversight committee and executive vice chair of neurology, director of acute stroke services, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts. “Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the Get with the Guidelines quality improvement initiative can often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.”

Additionally, Spectrum Health Lakeland received the Association’s Target: Type 2 Honor Roll award for diabetic care. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet quality measures developed with more than 90% compliance for 12 consecutive months for the “Overall Diabetes Cardiovascular Initiative Composite Score.”

For more information about neurology services at Spectrum Health Lakeland, or to find a physician, visit lakelandneurology.com.

Print Article

Berrien County

Former Brandywine teacher sentenced to probation on charges of accosting a child for immoral purposes

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland earns national recognition for stroke treatment

News

Niles Police Log: Aug. 31-Sept. 4

Buchanan

PHOTO STORY: Buchanan remembers 9/11

Cass County

First responders, community members gather for Pokagon 9/11 memorial ceremony

Cass County

Lansing man headed to prison for leading police on two-state chase

Buchanan

TWENTY YEARS LATER: Buchanan resident, sister reflect on their first-hand experience of 9/11 terrorist attacks

Edwardsburg

Elkhart woman killed in Edwardsburg crash

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Korean War veteran chosen for Honor Flight

Cass County

Dowagiac man sentenced for healthcare fraud

Business

Dowagiac nurse practitioner to open primary care facility

Dowagiac

DUS to address learning loss, more with federal COVID relief funds

Dowagiac

Emergency management visits Rotary

Cass County

Former SMC instructor sentenced to probation for attempted aggravated indecent exposure

Business

Downtown businesses welcome return of Under the Harvest Moon festival

Cass County

Residents ask Cass County board to oppose potential mask mandates

Business

Niles chosen for MEDC winter strategies pilot program

Business

Community honors late barber with Best Barber of 2021 award

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Aug. 30-Sept. 8

Business

Under the Harvest Moon Returns to Dowagiac Oct. 9

Business

PHOTO STORY: Niles Scream Park opens for season Friday

Berrien County

Spectrum Health Lakeland invests in new real-time PCR testing technology

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Cass County Sheriff’s Office defeats Niles MSP in softball game

Buchanan

Buchanan Scarecrow Charities nearing completion on new building