September 13, 2021

Dowagiac Police Log: Sept. 10-13

By Submitted

Published 2:00 pm Monday, September 13, 2021

Sept. 10

5:54 a.m. — 100 Block Main, public peace

8:35 a.m. — W. Prairie Ronde/N. Paul, traffic stop

10:30 a.m. — S. Front/Beeson, traffic complaint

10:45 a.m. — 100 Block N. Mill, animal complaint

11 a.m. — 300 Block Walnut, general assist

11:07 a.m. — 300 Block First, fraud complaint

11:20 a.m. — Vineyard Place, general assist

11:21 a.m. — 500 Block S. Front, civil dispute

3:45 p.m. — 57000 Block Riverside, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office

4:50 p.m. — Riverside Apartments, civil dispute

6:30 p.m. — 100 Block Center, civil dispute

7:20 p.m. — 200 Block W. Railroad, welfare check

9:08 p.m. — 400 Block Chestnut, suspicious person

11:59 p.m. — 200 Block Sherwood, civil dispute

 

Sept. 11

8:49 a.m. — Soloman/Main, traffic stop

9:28 a.m. — Police Department, general assist

9:45 a.m. — E. Division/N. Mill, traffic stop

9:55 a.m. — 56000 Block M-51 S., motor vehicle theft/ malicious destruction of property

1:13 p.m. — 57000 Block Riverside, alarm

4:38 p.m. — 100 Block Hamilton, larceny complaint

6:50 p.m. — 200 Block S. Front, malicious destruction of property complaint

7:11 p.m. — 100 Block W. Division, assault complaint

8:50 p.m. — 400 Block Mcomber, civil assist

9:10 p.m. — 200 Block E. Wayne, suspicious persons/vehicle

10:10 p.m. — 700 Block Mary, disorderly person

 

Sept. 12

1:50 a.m. — 200 Block N. Front, public peace

1:40 a.m. — Shell Mart, disorderly person

3:42 a.m. — 500 Block N. Front, arson complaint

9:50 a.m. — S. Front/W. Division, traffic stop

10:16 a.m. — Police Department, general assist

1:20 p.m. — 600 Block Spruce, suspicious situation

2 p.m. — W. High/Indiana, traffic stop

4:10 p.m. — 100 Block Halstead, assault complaint

6 p.m. — Police Department, civil dispute

6:01 p.m. — 500 Block N. Front, public peace

7:57 p.m. — 500 Block N. Front, illegal burning

8:40 p.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, civil dispute/mental assist

8:54 p.m. — 100 Block Halstead, civil dispute

10:18 p.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, general assist

Sept. 13

12:30 a.m. — Baymont Inn, assault complaint/arrested

