Dowagiac tops Watervliet, Cassopolis to win title

DOWAGIAC — The Dowagiac soccer team rebounded from a loss on Thursday to sweep Watervliet and Cassopolis to win its own Chieftain Invitational Saturday.

The Chieftains, who lost their Wolverine Conference opener to Vicksburg, edged the Panthers 2-1 in the first game of the round-robin tournament between blanking Cassopolis 7-0 in the championship match.

Dowagiac vs. Watervliet

All three goals were scored in the first half.

Dowagiac got goals from Allex Hernandez and Isaac Saavedra with the assists coming from Konnor Voss and Noah Green, respectively.

The Chieftains outshot Watervliet 18-13 with Alejandro Martinez making 11 saves.

“We played slow the first game,” Dowagiac Coach Mike Williams said. “We have yet to play a full 80 minutes to our potential.”

Dowagiac vs. Cassopolis

Dowagiac scored three goals in the opening 30 minutes to take command of the championship match.

Saavedra had two of those goals, while Chase Morse had a goal and an assist.

In the second half, Morse scored his second goal of the match off an assist from Voss. Jordan Simpson, Gavin Nearpass and Jack Stovern also scored goals with Henry Weller and Saavedra picking up assists.

Dowagiac (7-2) outshot the Rangers 23-1.

The Chieftains host Three Rivers for a Wolverine Conference match Monday. The match is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.