September 10, 2021

Elkhart woman killed in Edwardsburg crash

By Staff Report

Published 1:57 pm Friday, September 10, 2021

EDWARDSBURG — An Elkhart woman was killed in a Friday morning crash in Edwardsburg, according to local police.

At approximately 7 a.m. Friday, the Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Department responded to a personal injury crash on M-62 north of US-12. Officers arrived on the scene to find a vehicle that crossed the center lane and ran head-on into a southbound vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that crossed the center lane was identified as David Doll, 73, of Plymouth, Indiana. The driver of the southbound vehicle was Nashay Charleston, 23, of Elkhart, Indiana.

Charleston was entrapped in her vehicle at the scene and had to be extricated by Edwardsburg Fire Department. Charleston succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Doll was transported to South Bend Memorial by Edwardsburg Ambulance Service.

Seatbelts were worn and airbags deployed, according to officers.

The Ontwa Township Edwardsburg Police Department was assisted on scene by the Cass County Accident Reconstruction Team, Edwardsburg Fire Department, Edwardsburg Ambulance Service, Pride Care Ambulance Service, Cass County Central Dispatch, and RB Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.

Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the accident, officers said.

