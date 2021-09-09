September 10, 2021

Under the Harvest Moon Returns to Dowagiac Oct. 9

By Submitted

Published 12:55 pm Thursday, September 9, 2021

DOWAGIAC — This October, families can celebrate Michigan’s fall, as Under the Harvest Moon returns to downtown Dowagiac and brings with it the acclaimed Steve’s Run.

According to Vickie Phillipson, Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce program director and event chairman, at the heart of the Oct. 9 festival will be a display of new and vintage farm tractors, an open-air marketplace of antiques, fall produce, Michigan handmade products and sweet delicacies, as well as street entertainment and family activities.

“New this year, we are thrilled to have Southwestern Michigan College Athletics bring Steve’s Run back to the central business district,” Phillipson said. “The early morning excitement and energy the run brings to town is simply unmatched.”

Hosted virtually in 2020, the run not only returns as a live event, it again starts downtown, as it last did in 2014. Steve’s Run kicks off the day-long festival at 8:30 a.m. with the street market, entertainment and family activities opening at 10 a.m.

“Also new this year will be axe throwing and archery, along with blacksmith demonstrations that were introduced in 2019,” Phillipson said.

Local food vendors, such as Earl’s BBQ, Tienda y Taqueria Del Rey, Caruso’s Candy Kitchen and Wright’s Farm Market will feature BBQ chicken, ribs, pulled pork and sausage, Mexican favorites, along with an apple and cider bar, cinnamon ice cream topped with warm apples, pumpkin ice cream and apple dumplings. The Taste of Michigan Wine & Craft Brew will also be hosted by The Wounded Minnow Saloon on its outdoor patio.

Entertainment features local favorite The Pride, along with performances by Green Dance Academy, Positively Dance, Miss Michele & Co., and Sister Lakes Drumming.  Hidden Acres Safe Haven will host the farm animal petting zoo.

In advance of the festival, an assembly of scarecrows will take their place in the central business district, as the public and business owners are encouraged to enter the Scarecrows on Parade Contest. To enter the competition or register for a booth in the open-air marketplace, call (269) 782-8212 or email VPhillipson@Dowagiac.org.

Corporate and in-kind sponsors of the festival include: Creative Vinyl Signs, Dowagiac Area History Museum, Dussel’s Farm Market, Forest Glen Assisted Living, Hale’s Hardware, J&H Oil Company, Leader Publications, Marion Magnolia Farms, Mennel Milling Co. of Michigan, Southwestern Michigan College Athletics, US Lumber Company, Williams A-1 Expert Tree Service and Wright Farms’ Market.

