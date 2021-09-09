Frannie Stites, of Sister Lakes

Frannie B. Stites, 71, of Sister Lakes, passed away peacefully at home in the presence of her loving husband on Aug. 28, 2021. Cremation has taken place and a life of memories gather will be held sometime in the future.

She leaves behind her husband and soulmate of 49 years, Denny, along with her brother, Frank (Nancy) Randall; sisters, Jan Kirby and Debbie (Joe) Chapa.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Jeanne Wendt and their parents, Frank and Norma Randall. She leaves behind her daughter, Lori (Troy) Chollar; and granddaughters, Kelli Chollar (Neil) Wilcoxson, Caylie Chollar and Ashley Chollar; nieces and nephews, Erika (Jason) Fallin, Orion and Maddie, Jennifer Kirby and Chris Courter, Kat Kirby (Matt) Suwak, Megan Wendt (Tony) Verplancke, Coraline, Cullen and Quinn Verplancke, Randy (Jackie) Wendt, Audrey and Bodhi Wendt, Katie Chapa (Like) Lilevjen, Ellie, Clarence, Ezra and Titus Lilvjen, Joe (Megan) Chapa, Orya and Joey Chapa, Frankie (Kori) Chapa, Deacon Chapa and Becky Chapa.

Frannie was well known in Dowagiac as an Avon lady of 35 years (the one who delivered order by bicycle, motorcycle, unicycle, skis, on foot, roller blades or sometimes even by car).

She also taught ballet, tap, and jazz for several years for Miss Cheri’s School of Dance and for UpStage & Company. She led aerobics classes for many more years for Michigan Aathletic and Aerobics Club and for Cass County Council on Aging. She was helpful in getting COA’s front Street Crossing aerobics program up and running, and the studio there bears her name on a plaque on the wall.

Frannie was a singer/songwriter performing along with husband Denny at many venues in and around Dowagiac, Sister Lakes and St. Joseph, as the duo “Cool Change.” She also performed with the Champagne Flutes, Wildwood Flowers and sometimes as a solo artist.

Known for her good humor and dedication to any job she held, Frannie always gave everything her best effort. She will be missed by many.

Memorials may be made to Multiple Myeloma Foundation, Cass County COA, Marie Yeager Cancer Center in St. Joseph, or charity of choice.