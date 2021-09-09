Buchanan Scarecrow Charities nearing completion on new building

BUCHANAN — More than a decade ago, co-founder of Buchanan Scarecrow Charities Mary Fisher was putting together scarecrows to benefit downtown Buchanan in her basement.

It did not take long until her charitable efforts took off, and the group had outgrown the space, so they moved where Lehman’s Farmhouse now resides. After a few years, the building sold and the group had to move yet again into a space owned by Harding’s. Soon enough, the group had to move again — and again, and again across Buchanan.

“We have always relied upon some generous group or person or business in Buchanan to give us a space to work in,” Fisher said. “We’ve been many places, and we’ve been homeless.”

Now, after many years and many moves, the women of Buchanan Scarecrow Charities will finally have a place to call their own.

Buchanan Scarecrow Charities is currently in the middle of constructing a new facility at 660 Carrol St., Buchanan. The facility, which will be shared with a regional robotics team, is expected to be completed by the end of the year. The purchase of the building was made possible thanks to an endowment from the Fisher-Rahiser Group.

“We are very excited,” Fisher said.

Buchanan Scarecrow Charities is a nonprofit organization that celebrates each fall season by placing scarecrows, sponsored by area businesses and individuals, around downtown Buchanan. All the money that comes from selling the scarecrows to businesses stays within the community, as the organization gives to the local causes such as the Buchanan Art Center, the library, Tin Shop Theatre and Redbud Area Ministries, among other efforts. Since starting in 2007 and becoming a 501c3 nonprofit in 2013, Buchanan Scarecrow Charities has donated more than $100,000 to local causes.

The new facility will be used for volunteers to make and design the scarecrows the group uses to raise funds for local charities. Organization board members said the space will allow them to work better and more efficiently as it is designed for their needs.

“This space is fantastic because it’s designed for what we do rather than having to fit ourselves in whatever is available,” said board member Clare Hagan.

“We’ve always had to fit ourselves into whatever facility we were in,” added President Jean Rose. “In our last space, we really struggled because it was small, and it got to a point where the scarecrows were encroaching on our workspace.”

When the building is completed, board members said they cannot wait to put together their first scarecrow in the new space.

“We will probably dance,” Rose said with a laugh.

Though there is still much work left to be done on the building, the new grounds at 660 Carrol St. will be host events hosted by the Buchanan Scarecrow Charities. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18, volunteers will host a craft scarecrow and gnome sale. During the sale, the group will sell small gnomes, scarecrows and fall crafts.

While the group waits for construction to complete, Fisher and Rose said they would encourage the community to attend the Sept. 18 event, as well as walk through Buchanan to see the new crop of scarecrows decorating downtown.

“I hope everyone takes a walking tour of Buchanan to see all the wonderful scarecrows and the community,” Rose said.