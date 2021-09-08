Big Ten releases women’s basketball conference schedules

ROSEMONT, Ill. — The Big Ten announced Wednesday a full breakdown of its 126 women’s basketball conference opponents for all 14 schools for the 2021-22 season, as revealed on Big Ten Network.

Each school will play an 18-game conference schedule for the third time in four seasons, facing five schools both home and away and playing the eight remaining schools once. Of the single-play opponents, schools will play four at home and four on the road.

The Big Ten season tips off on Sunday, Dec. 5, with 12 conference games scheduled between Dec. 5-12. Following a break in conference play through the Christmas holiday, Big Ten action resumes in earnest on Thursday, Dec. 30, tipping off an eight-week slate of conference games. The schedule culminates March 2-6 with the 29th Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The complete 2021-22 Big Ten women’s basketball conference schedule can be found below. Of note, three conference games currently have dates that are pending — the finalized dates for those games, as well as television network designations and start times for the full Big Ten schedule, will be announced at a later date.

2021-22 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Schedule

Sunday, Dec. 5

Maryland at Rutgers

Michigan State at Iowa

Ohio State at Purdue

Wisconsin at Northwestern

Monday, Dec. 6

Penn State at Indiana

Nebraska at Minnesota

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Purdue at Maryland

Thursday, Dec. 9

Illinois at Michigan State

Michigan at Wisconsin

Rutgers at Penn State

Sunday, Dec. 12

Indiana at Ohio State

Minnesota at Michigan

Thursday, Dec. 30

Indiana at Rutgers

Iowa at Penn State

Maryland at Illinois

Purdue at Wisconsin

Thursday, Dec. 30 or Friday, Dec. 31

Nebraska at Michigan State

Northwestern at Minnesota

Friday, Dec. 31

Ohio State at Michigan

Sunday, Jan. 2

Maryland at Indiana

Rutgers at Purdue

Illinois at Iowa

Monday, Jan. 3

Penn State at Ohio State

Michigan State at Northwestern

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Michigan at Nebraska

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Indiana at Wisconsin

Thursday, Jan. 6

Illinois at Ohio State

Minnesota at Rutgers

Northwestern at Iowa

Penn State at Maryland

Sunday, Jan. 9

Iowa at Nebraska

Maryland at Minnesota

Ohio State at Northwestern

Purdue at Michigan State

Rutgers at Michigan

Wisconsin at Illinois

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Michigan State at Ohio State

Minnesota at Wisconsin

Thursday, Jan. 13

Iowa at Purdue

Michigan at Penn State

Nebraska at Indiana

Northwestern at Illinois

Saturday, Jan. 15

Ohio State at Minnesota

Sunday, Jan. 16

Illinois at Penn State

Indiana at Purdue

Michigan at Maryland

Nebraska at Iowa

Northwestern at Michigan State

Wisconsin at Rutgers

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Michigan State at Indiana

Thursday, Jan. 20

Iowa at Minnesota

Maryland at Ohio State

Penn State at Northwestern

Purdue at Illinois

Rutgers at Nebraska

Wisconsin at Michigan

Sunday, Jan. 23

Indiana at Iowa

Minnesota at Michigan State

Nebraska at Illinois

Northwestern at Maryland

Ohio State at Rutgers

Penn State at Wisconsin

Monday, Jan. 24

Purdue at Michigan

Thursday, Jan. 27

Illinois at Indiana

Iowa at Northwestern

Michigan at Ohio State

Michigan State at Penn State

Minnesota at Purdue

Rutgers at Maryland

Wisconsin at Nebraska

Sunday, Jan. 30

Illinois at Northwestern

Indiana at Michigan

Maryland at Penn State

Michigan State at Rutgers

Purdue at Nebraska

Wisconsin at Minnesota

Monday, Jan. 31

Ohio State at Iowa

Thursday, Feb. 3

Iowa at Wisconsin

Maryland at Michigan State

Michigan at Illinois

Minnesota at Indiana

Northwestern at Purdue

Penn State at Nebraska

Sunday, Feb. 6

Illinois at Wisconsin

Iowa at Michigan

Michigan State at Minnesota

Nebraska at Maryland

Northwestern at Penn State

Purdue at Indiana

Monday, Feb. 7

Rutgers at Ohio State

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Wisconsin at Maryland

Penn State at Purdue

Thursday, Feb. 10

Indiana at Illinois

Michigan at Michigan State

Minnesota at Iowa

Nebraska at Ohio State

Rutgers at Northwestern

Sunday, Feb. 13

Michigan at Northwestern

Michigan State at Wisconsin

Penn State at Rutgers

Monday, Feb. 14

Indiana at Nebraska

Maryland at Iowa

Ohio State at Illinois

Thursday, Feb. 17

Illinois at Purdue

Nebraska at Penn State

Northwestern at Indiana

Ohio State at Maryland

Rutgers at Minnesota

Sunday, Feb. 20

Iowa at Indiana

Maryland at Michigan

Minnesota at Nebraska

Purdue at Rutgers

Wisconsin at Ohio State

Monday, Feb. 21

Penn State at Michigan State

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Nebraska at Wisconsin

Thursday, Feb. 24

Illinois at Minnesota

Iowa at Rutgers

Michigan State at Michigan

Purdue at Northwestern

Friday, Feb. 25 or Saturday, Feb. 26

Indiana at Maryland

Sunday, Feb. 27

Michigan at Iowa

Minnesota at Penn State

Northwestern at Nebraska

Ohio State at Michigan State

Rutgers at Illinois

Wisconsin at Purdue

Wednesday-Sunday, March 2-6

Big Ten Tournament (Bankers Life Fieldhouse – Indianapolis, Indiana)