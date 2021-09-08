September 9, 2021

Big Ten releases women’s basketball conference schedules

By Submitted

Published 4:30 pm Wednesday, September 8, 2021

ROSEMONT, Ill. — The Big Ten announced Wednesday a full breakdown of its 126 women’s basketball conference opponents for all 14 schools for the 2021-22 season, as revealed on Big Ten Network.

Each school will play an 18-game conference schedule for the third time in four seasons, facing five schools both home and away and playing the eight remaining schools once. Of the single-play opponents, schools will play four at home and four on the road.

The Big Ten season tips off on Sunday, Dec. 5, with 12 conference games scheduled between Dec. 5-12. Following a break in conference play through the Christmas holiday, Big Ten action resumes in earnest on Thursday, Dec. 30, tipping off an eight-week slate of conference games. The schedule culminates March 2-6 with the 29th Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The complete 2021-22 Big Ten women’s basketball conference schedule can be found below. Of note, three conference games currently have dates that are pending — the finalized dates for those games, as well as television network designations and start times for the full Big Ten schedule, will be announced at a later date.

 

2021-22 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Schedule

Sunday, Dec. 5

Maryland at Rutgers

Michigan State at Iowa

Ohio State at Purdue

Wisconsin at Northwestern

 

Monday, Dec. 6

Penn State at Indiana

Nebraska at Minnesota

 

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Purdue at Maryland

 

Thursday, Dec. 9

Illinois at Michigan State

Michigan at Wisconsin

Rutgers at Penn State

 

Sunday, Dec. 12

Indiana at Ohio State

Minnesota at Michigan

 

Thursday, Dec. 30

Indiana at Rutgers

Iowa at Penn State

Maryland at Illinois

Purdue at Wisconsin

 

Thursday, Dec. 30 or Friday, Dec. 31

Nebraska at Michigan State

Northwestern at Minnesota

 

Friday, Dec. 31

Ohio State at Michigan

 

Sunday, Jan. 2

Maryland at Indiana

Rutgers at Purdue

Illinois at Iowa

 

Monday, Jan. 3

Penn State at Ohio State

Michigan State at Northwestern

 

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Michigan at Nebraska

 

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Indiana at Wisconsin

 

Thursday, Jan. 6

Illinois at Ohio State

Minnesota at Rutgers

Northwestern at Iowa

Penn State at Maryland

 

Sunday, Jan. 9

Iowa at Nebraska

Maryland at Minnesota

Ohio State at Northwestern

Purdue at Michigan State

Rutgers at Michigan

Wisconsin at Illinois

 

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Michigan State at Ohio State

Minnesota at Wisconsin

 

Thursday, Jan. 13

Iowa at Purdue

Michigan at Penn State

Nebraska at Indiana

Northwestern at Illinois

 

Saturday, Jan. 15

Ohio State at Minnesota

 

Sunday, Jan. 16

Illinois at Penn State

Indiana at Purdue

Michigan at Maryland

Nebraska at Iowa

Northwestern at Michigan State

Wisconsin at Rutgers

 

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Michigan State at Indiana

 

Thursday, Jan. 20

Iowa at Minnesota

Maryland at Ohio State

Penn State at Northwestern

Purdue at Illinois

Rutgers at Nebraska

Wisconsin at Michigan

 

Sunday, Jan. 23   

Indiana at Iowa

Minnesota at Michigan State

Nebraska at Illinois

Northwestern at Maryland

Ohio State at Rutgers

Penn State at Wisconsin

 

Monday, Jan. 24

Purdue at Michigan

 

Thursday, Jan. 27

Illinois at Indiana

Iowa at Northwestern

Michigan at Ohio State

Michigan State at Penn State

Minnesota at Purdue

Rutgers at Maryland

Wisconsin at Nebraska

 

Sunday, Jan. 30

Illinois at Northwestern

Indiana at Michigan

Maryland at Penn State

Michigan State at Rutgers

Purdue at Nebraska

Wisconsin at Minnesota

 

Monday, Jan. 31

Ohio State at Iowa

 

Thursday, Feb. 3

Iowa at Wisconsin

Maryland at Michigan State

Michigan at Illinois

Minnesota at Indiana

Northwestern at Purdue

Penn State at Nebraska

 

Sunday, Feb. 6

Illinois at Wisconsin

Iowa at Michigan

Michigan State at Minnesota

Nebraska at Maryland

Northwestern at Penn State

Purdue at Indiana

 

Monday, Feb. 7

Rutgers at Ohio State

 

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Wisconsin at Maryland

Penn State at Purdue

 

Thursday, Feb. 10

Indiana at Illinois

Michigan at Michigan State

Minnesota at Iowa

Nebraska at Ohio State

Rutgers at Northwestern

 

Sunday, Feb. 13

Michigan at Northwestern

Michigan State at Wisconsin

Penn State at Rutgers

 

Monday, Feb. 14

Indiana at Nebraska

Maryland at Iowa

Ohio State at Illinois

 

Thursday, Feb. 17

Illinois at Purdue

Nebraska at Penn State

Northwestern at Indiana

Ohio State at Maryland

Rutgers at Minnesota

 

Sunday, Feb. 20

Iowa at Indiana

Maryland at Michigan

Minnesota at Nebraska

Purdue at Rutgers

Wisconsin at Ohio State

 

Monday, Feb. 21

Penn State at Michigan State

 

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Nebraska at Wisconsin

 

Thursday, Feb. 24

Illinois at Minnesota

Iowa at Rutgers

Michigan State at Michigan

Purdue at Northwestern

 

Friday, Feb. 25 or Saturday, Feb. 26

Indiana at Maryland

 

Sunday, Feb. 27

Michigan at Iowa

Minnesota at Penn State

Northwestern at Nebraska

Ohio State at Michigan State

Rutgers at Illinois

Wisconsin at Purdue

 

Wednesday-Sunday, March 2-6

Big Ten Tournament (Bankers Life Fieldhouse – Indianapolis, Indiana)

 

Print Article

Berrien County

MDHHS issues quarantine guidance for asymptomatic students

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union Schools announces change to school start times

Berrien County

Berrien County remains in state of high COVID-19 transmission

Berrien County

MSP encourages residents to take action to prepare during Michigan’s Preparedness Month

News

Niles Township considers hiring office assistant

Dowagiac

Beckwith Theatre production postponed indefinitely

Cass County

New emergency management coordinator ready to serve Cass County

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 961,953 cases, 20,396 deaths

Berrien County

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Berrien, Cass counties

Berrien County

Parents, community members protest mask mandate in Berrien County schools

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Area History Museum gearing up to host annual fundraiser

Cass County

Council on Aging to host annual Senior Health Fair

Cassopolis

Teachers, community members bring ‘Rival Rock’ to Ross Beatty High School

Cass County

Dr. Lawless International Dark Sky Park to host performance

Education

PHOTO STORY: Eddies celebrate return to school

Business

Niles Township boil water order affecting local businesses

Buchanan

PHOTO STORY: Scarecrows fill the streets of Buchanan

Dowagiac

SMC students complete ETS Public Safety/Fire Camp

News

Niles Police Log: Aug. 26 – Sept. 1

Dowagiac

Beckwith Theatre prepares for ‘The Outgoing Tide’ production

Cass County

Niles man sentenced for meth, assault and battery

Cass County

Edwardsburg man sentenced for shootout near Barron Lake

Education

Masks remain optional at Edwardsburg Public Schools

Cass County

Car leaves road, hits house in Dowagiac