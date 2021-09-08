Big Ten releases women’s basketball conference schedules
ROSEMONT, Ill. — The Big Ten announced Wednesday a full breakdown of its 126 women’s basketball conference opponents for all 14 schools for the 2021-22 season, as revealed on Big Ten Network.
Each school will play an 18-game conference schedule for the third time in four seasons, facing five schools both home and away and playing the eight remaining schools once. Of the single-play opponents, schools will play four at home and four on the road.
The Big Ten season tips off on Sunday, Dec. 5, with 12 conference games scheduled between Dec. 5-12. Following a break in conference play through the Christmas holiday, Big Ten action resumes in earnest on Thursday, Dec. 30, tipping off an eight-week slate of conference games. The schedule culminates March 2-6 with the 29th Big Ten Women’s Basketball Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The complete 2021-22 Big Ten women’s basketball conference schedule can be found below. Of note, three conference games currently have dates that are pending — the finalized dates for those games, as well as television network designations and start times for the full Big Ten schedule, will be announced at a later date.
2021-22 Big Ten Women’s Basketball Schedule
Sunday, Dec. 5
Maryland at Rutgers
Michigan State at Iowa
Ohio State at Purdue
Wisconsin at Northwestern
Monday, Dec. 6
Penn State at Indiana
Nebraska at Minnesota
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Purdue at Maryland
Thursday, Dec. 9
Illinois at Michigan State
Michigan at Wisconsin
Rutgers at Penn State
Sunday, Dec. 12
Indiana at Ohio State
Minnesota at Michigan
Thursday, Dec. 30
Indiana at Rutgers
Iowa at Penn State
Maryland at Illinois
Purdue at Wisconsin
Thursday, Dec. 30 or Friday, Dec. 31
Nebraska at Michigan State
Northwestern at Minnesota
Friday, Dec. 31
Ohio State at Michigan
Sunday, Jan. 2
Maryland at Indiana
Rutgers at Purdue
Illinois at Iowa
Monday, Jan. 3
Penn State at Ohio State
Michigan State at Northwestern
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Michigan at Nebraska
Wednesday, Jan. 5
Indiana at Wisconsin
Thursday, Jan. 6
Illinois at Ohio State
Minnesota at Rutgers
Northwestern at Iowa
Penn State at Maryland
Sunday, Jan. 9
Iowa at Nebraska
Maryland at Minnesota
Ohio State at Northwestern
Purdue at Michigan State
Rutgers at Michigan
Wisconsin at Illinois
Wednesday, Jan. 12
Michigan State at Ohio State
Minnesota at Wisconsin
Thursday, Jan. 13
Iowa at Purdue
Michigan at Penn State
Nebraska at Indiana
Northwestern at Illinois
Saturday, Jan. 15
Ohio State at Minnesota
Sunday, Jan. 16
Illinois at Penn State
Indiana at Purdue
Michigan at Maryland
Nebraska at Iowa
Northwestern at Michigan State
Wisconsin at Rutgers
Wednesday, Jan. 19
Michigan State at Indiana
Thursday, Jan. 20
Iowa at Minnesota
Maryland at Ohio State
Penn State at Northwestern
Purdue at Illinois
Rutgers at Nebraska
Wisconsin at Michigan
Sunday, Jan. 23
Indiana at Iowa
Minnesota at Michigan State
Nebraska at Illinois
Northwestern at Maryland
Ohio State at Rutgers
Penn State at Wisconsin
Monday, Jan. 24
Purdue at Michigan
Thursday, Jan. 27
Illinois at Indiana
Iowa at Northwestern
Michigan at Ohio State
Michigan State at Penn State
Minnesota at Purdue
Rutgers at Maryland
Wisconsin at Nebraska
Sunday, Jan. 30
Illinois at Northwestern
Indiana at Michigan
Maryland at Penn State
Michigan State at Rutgers
Purdue at Nebraska
Wisconsin at Minnesota
Monday, Jan. 31
Ohio State at Iowa
Thursday, Feb. 3
Iowa at Wisconsin
Maryland at Michigan State
Michigan at Illinois
Minnesota at Indiana
Northwestern at Purdue
Penn State at Nebraska
Sunday, Feb. 6
Illinois at Wisconsin
Iowa at Michigan
Michigan State at Minnesota
Nebraska at Maryland
Northwestern at Penn State
Purdue at Indiana
Monday, Feb. 7
Rutgers at Ohio State
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Wisconsin at Maryland
Penn State at Purdue
Thursday, Feb. 10
Indiana at Illinois
Michigan at Michigan State
Minnesota at Iowa
Nebraska at Ohio State
Rutgers at Northwestern
Sunday, Feb. 13
Michigan at Northwestern
Michigan State at Wisconsin
Penn State at Rutgers
Monday, Feb. 14
Indiana at Nebraska
Maryland at Iowa
Ohio State at Illinois
Thursday, Feb. 17
Illinois at Purdue
Nebraska at Penn State
Northwestern at Indiana
Ohio State at Maryland
Rutgers at Minnesota
Sunday, Feb. 20
Iowa at Indiana
Maryland at Michigan
Minnesota at Nebraska
Purdue at Rutgers
Wisconsin at Ohio State
Monday, Feb. 21
Penn State at Michigan State
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Nebraska at Wisconsin
Thursday, Feb. 24
Illinois at Minnesota
Iowa at Rutgers
Michigan State at Michigan
Purdue at Northwestern
Friday, Feb. 25 or Saturday, Feb. 26
Indiana at Maryland
Sunday, Feb. 27
Michigan at Iowa
Minnesota at Penn State
Northwestern at Nebraska
Ohio State at Michigan State
Rutgers at Illinois
Wisconsin at Purdue
Wednesday-Sunday, March 2-6
Big Ten Tournament (Bankers Life Fieldhouse – Indianapolis, Indiana)
