Big Ten announces men’s basketball conference schedule

ROSEMONT, Ill. — The Big Ten announced Wednesday a full breakdown of its 140 men’s basketball conference games for all 14 schools for the 2021-22 season as revealed on Big Ten Network. For the fourth consecutive year, each school will compete in a 20-game Big Ten schedule.

The conference season begins on Dec. 3 with a schedule that features 13 games between Dec. 3-11. There will be a break in conference play after the Dec. 11 contents, with conference action resuming on Jan. 2. Over the course of the conference season, schools will play seven teams twice — once at home and once on the road — and six teams once, with three of those games being at home and the other three away.

The 25th annual Big Ten Tournament will be played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis from March 9-13, 2022.

The complete 2021-22 Big Ten men’s basketball conference schedule can be found below. Television network designations and start times will be announced at a later date.

2021-22 Big Ten Men’s Basketball Schedule

Friday, Dec. 3

Iowa at Purdue

Rutgers at Illinois

Saturday, Dec. 4

Nebraska at Indiana

Sunday, Dec. 5

Northwestern at Maryland

Ohio State at Penn State

Monday, Dec. 6

Illinois at Iowa

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Michigan at Nebraska

Wednesday, Dec. 8

Indiana at Wisconsin

Michigan State at Minnesota

Thursday, Dec. 9

Purdue at Rutgers

Saturday, Dec. 11

Minnesota at Michigan

Penn State at Michigan State

Wisconsin at Ohio State

Sunday, Jan. 2

Illinois at Minnesota

Indiana at Penn State

Michigan State at Northwestern

Ohio State at Nebraska

Monday, Jan. 3

Maryland at Iowa

Wisconsin at Purdue

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Michigan at Rutgers

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Nebraska at Michigan State

Penn State at Northwestern

Thursday, Jan. 6

Maryland at Illinois

Ohio State at Indiana

Iowa at Wisconsin

Saturday, Jan. 8

Michigan State at Michigan

Nebraska at Rutgers

Purdue at Penn State

Sunday, Jan. 9

Minnesota at Indiana

Wisconsin at Maryland

Northwestern at Ohio State

Tuesday, Jan. 11

Purdue at Michigan

Illinois at Nebraska

Rutgers at Penn State

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Maryland at Northwestern

Minnesota at Michigan State

Thursday, Jan. 13

Indiana at Iowa

Ohio State at Wisconsin

Friday, Jan. 14

Michigan at Illinois

Nebraska at Purdue

Saturday, Jan. 15

Rutgers at Maryland

Northwestern at Michigan State

Sunday, Jan. 16

Iowa at Minnesota

Penn State at Ohio State

Monday, Jan. 17

Purdue at Illinois

Indiana at Nebraska

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Maryland at Michigan

Wisconsin at Northwestern

Wednesday, Jan. 19

Iowa at Rutgers

Minnesota at Penn State

Thursday, Jan. 20

Purdue at Indiana

Friday, Jan. 21

Illinois at Maryland

Michigan State at Wisconsin

Saturday, Jan. 22

Rutgers at Minnesota

Nebraska at Ohio State

Penn State at Iowa

Sunday, Jan. 23

Michigan at Indiana

Northwestern at Purdue

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Michigan State at Illinois

Maryland at Rutgers

Wisconsin at Nebraska

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Penn State at Indiana

Northwestern at Michigan

Thursday, Jan. 27

Purdue at Iowa

Ohio State at Minnesota

Saturday, Jan. 29

Illinois at Northwestern

Indiana at Maryland

Michigan at Michigan State

Rutgers at Nebraska

Sunday, Jan. 30

Minnesota at Wisconsin

Ohio State at Purdue

Monday, Jan. 31

Iowa at Penn State

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Michigan State at Maryland

Nebraska at Michigan

Rutgers at Northwestern

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Wisconsin at Illinois

Purdue at Minnesota

Thursday, Feb. 3

Iowa at Ohio State

Saturday, Feb. 5

Northwestern at Nebraska

Illinois at Indiana

Michigan at Purdue

Michigan State at Rutgers

Penn State at Wisconsin

Sunday, Feb. 6

Minnesota at Iowa

Maryland at Ohio State

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Indiana at Northwestern

Michigan at Penn State

Wisconsin at Michigan State

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Minnesota at Nebraska

Ohio State at Rutgers

Thursday, Feb. 10

Illinois at Purdue

Iowa at Maryland

Saturday, Feb. 12

Indiana at Michigan State

Ohio State at Michigan

Penn State at Minnesota

Rutgers at Wisconsin

Sunday, Feb. 13

Northwestern at Illinois

Nebraska at Iowa

Maryland at Purdue

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Wisconsin at Indiana

Michigan State at Penn State

Minnesota at Ohio State

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Illinois at Rutgers

Purdue at Northwestern

Thursday, Feb. 17

Michigan at Iowa

Friday, Feb. 18

Maryland at Nebraska

Saturday, Feb. 19

Illinois at Michigan State

Indiana at Ohio State

Northwestern at Minnesota

Sunday, Feb. 20

Michigan at Wisconsin

Rutgers at Purdue

Monday, Feb. 21

Penn State at Maryland

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Nebraska at Northwestern

Michigan State at Iowa

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Rutgers at Michigan

Wisconsin at Minnesota

Thursday, Feb. 24

Ohio State at Illinois

Maryland at Indiana

Friday, Feb. 25

Iowa at Nebraska

Northwestern at Penn State

Saturday, Feb. 26

Purdue at Michigan State

Wisconsin at Rutgers

Sunday, Feb. 27

Illinois at Michigan

Indiana at Minnesota

Ohio State at Maryland

Monday, Feb. 28

Northwestern at Iowa

Nebraska at Penn State

Tuesday, March 1

Purdue at Wisconsin

Wednesday, March 2

Rutgers at Indiana

Minnesota at Maryland

Thursday, March 3

Penn State at Illinois

Iowa at Michigan

Michigan State at Ohio State

Saturday, March 5

Indiana at Purdue

Sunday, March 6

Nebraska at Wisconsin

Iowa at Illinois

Maryland at Michigan State

Michigan at Ohio State

Minnesota at Northwestern

Penn State at Rutgers