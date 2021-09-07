September 8, 2021

PHOTO STORY: Eddies celebrate return to school

By Sarah Culton

Published 1:31 pm Tuesday, September 7, 2021

EDWARDSBURG — Class is back in session for students at Edwardsburg Public Schools.

Tuesday, Edwardsburg students returned for the 2021-2022 school year. At Edwardsburg High School, the cafeteria was abuzz as classmates and friends reunited after a long summer apart.

“It’s going really good, honestly,” said High School Principal Ryan Markel of the first day of school. “We’ve got such great kids. While it doesn’t feel like the middle of the year yet, kids are getting their schedules, and things are going incredibly smoothly.”

Markel is grateful for the smooth day, especially after the challenging 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tuesday, he said the first day of school felt very different than last year’s first day.

“The kids are much more relaxed,” Markel said. “Masks are optional, so if they want to wear masks they can, and we have scaled back some of the extra protocols we took last year. I think the kids don’t feel as tense.”

With the 2021-2022 school year underway, Markel said he hopes it is a successful one for Edwardsburg High School students and the EPS district as a whole.

“I always want to do well on our test scores,” he said. “We want to do better than we did last year, and we want to do better in our fine arts and band and athletics. We always want to keep striving to do better.”

Print Article

Berrien County

MSP encourages residents to take action to prepare during Michigan’s Preparedness Month

News

Niles Township considers hiring office assistant

Dowagiac

Beckwith Theatre production postponed indefinitely

Cass County

New emergency management coordinator ready to serve Cass County

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 961,953 cases, 20,396 deaths

Berrien County

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Berrien, Cass counties

Berrien County

Parents, community members protest mask mandate in Berrien County schools

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Area History Museum gearing up to host annual fundraiser

Cass County

Council on Aging to host annual Senior Health Fair

Cassopolis

Teachers, community members bring ‘Rival Rock’ to Ross Beatty High School

Cass County

Dr. Lawless International Dark Sky Park to host performance

Education

PHOTO STORY: Eddies celebrate return to school

Business

Niles Township boil water order affecting local businesses

Buchanan

PHOTO STORY: Scarecrows fill the streets of Buchanan

Dowagiac

SMC students complete ETS Public Safety/Fire Camp

News

Niles Police Log: Aug. 26 – Sept. 1

Dowagiac

Beckwith Theatre prepares for ‘The Outgoing Tide’ production

Cass County

Niles man sentenced for meth, assault and battery

Cass County

Edwardsburg man sentenced for shootout near Barron Lake

Education

Masks remain optional at Edwardsburg Public Schools

Cass County

Car leaves road, hits house in Dowagiac

Edwardsburg

9-year-old Edwardsburg student enrolled in Moderna vaccine trial

Dowagiac

Under The Harvest Moon festival returns Oct. 9

Cassopolis

SMC students complete ETS Public Safety/Fire Camp