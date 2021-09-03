September 4, 2021

Daily Data: Saturday, Sept. 4

By Scott Novak

Published 11:16 pm Friday, September 3, 2021

CROSS COUNTRY

Golden Grizzlies Open

At Oakland University

Men’s Team Scores

Oakland 15, St. Clair County CC 71, Cleary University 99, Southwestern Michigan College 107, Oakland CC 121, Rochester University 135, Macomb CC 184

 

Overall Winner

So Yami Albrecht, Oakland – 18:47

 

SMC Finishers

  1. Ethan Saylor 20:54, 24. Kelsey Brown 21:23, 28, Alec Saylor 21:54, 32. Alex Blanton 22:17, 35. Levi Hall 22:40, 45. Robert Ward 23:20, 46. William Westphal 23:56, 53. Ben Gillesby 25:14, 54. Adam Frye 25:36, 56. Gavin Smith 25:58, 62. Nehemiah Adams 32:27

 

Women’s Team Scores

Oakland University 15, St. Clair County CC 55, Southwestern Michigan College 93, Oakland CC 105, Kirtland CC 130

 

Overall Winner

Rachel Kempt, Oakland – 14:36

 

SMC Finishers

  1. Ava Hart 16:44, 29. Bailee Shambaugh 17:45, 35. Tionge Kamanga 19:34, 39. Vanessa Crisenbery 20:35, 40. Coralynn Hellenthal 20:43, 47. Abby Lee 26:33
