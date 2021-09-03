Car leaves road, hits house in Dowagiac

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP — Residents of a home on Curran Beach Road in Dowagiac awoke to a vehicle hitting their home just after 3:30 a.m. Friday.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the home in the 31000 block of Curran Beach at 3:33 a.m. Zachary Zawisza, 19, of Evergreen Park, Illinois, failed to negotiate the turn on the road. Zawisza’s car left the road and struck the home. The sheriff’s department said speed played a factor in the crash, though alcohol and drugs were not at play.

Despite not wearing seat belts, Zawisza and his 19-year-old passenger were uninjured, as were the occupants of the home.

Sister Lakes Fire, Pride Care EMS, Pokagon Tribal Police Department and True’s Towing assisted at the scene.