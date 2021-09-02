Edwardsburg blanks Brandywine netters

EDWARDSBURG — The Edwardsburg tennis team has gotten off to a quick start in 2021.

The Eddies blanked visiting Brandywine 8-0 in their non-conference match Wednesday for their latest victory.

Edwardsburg Coach Mark Zarycki is pleased with what he has seen so far.

“I thought we played really well last night,” he said. “Our team has been playing well so far this year. We have a tough part of our schedule coming up in the next couple of weeks with the Allegan Invitational and a match with Sturgis, so we’ll see where we are at after those matches. But so far, I am really pleased with how we have played.”

Against Brandywine, which has had limited court time due to various reasons, including heat cancelations, the Eddies dominated the doubles flights, dropping just two games in completing the sweep.

Edwardsburg was nearly as dominant in singles matches as it won all four flights in straight sets. The most competitive match of the day was at No. 3 singles, where Trace Miliken defeated Bode Bosch 6-2 and 6-2.

“I thought we played hard and have a lot of positives,” said Brandywine Coach David Sidenbender. “The issues we have are our inexperience, which we will rectify in the coming weeks of competition.”