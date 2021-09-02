Dowagiac shuts out second consecutive opponent

DOWAGIAC — Another day and another win for the No. 4-ranked Dowagiac soccer team.

The Chieftains blanked their second consecutive opponent 8-0 in a non-league match Thursday. This time the match went briefly into the second half before ending via the mercy rule.

Dowagiac (4-1) scored seven first-half goals, including a pair by Henry Weller and Allex Hernandez. Also scoring for the Chieftains were Isaac Saavedra, Noah Green and Chris Mosier.

Ethan Hannapel scored the second-half goal which ended the match off an assist from Cole Weller. Noe Beltran had the lone assist in the first half on the first Henry Weller goal.

Dowagiac Coach Mike Williams continues to like what he sees from his team.

“We did a great job moving the ball front to back and side to side without forcing shots,” he said. “Best movement of the year.”

The Chieftains will take the holiday weekend off before returning to the pitch Tuesday when it travels to South Haven for a non-league match against its former Wolverine Conference foe. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.