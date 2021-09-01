September 3, 2021

Thomas Kingsley, of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 4:53 pm Wednesday, September 1, 2021

May 22, 1930 — Aug. 31, 2021

Thomas E. Kingsley, 91, of Dowagiac, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at his home, with his loving family by his side.

He was born on May 22, 1930, in Dowagiac, to the late John and Mable (Wymer) Kingsley. Thomas graduated in 1948, from Dowagiac Central High. In 1950 he enlisted into the United States Army where he proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict. He was in the Eleventh Airborne Division, where he trained as a paratrooper and a medical technician.

Thomas married the former Ellen J. Johnsonbaugh on Sept. 26, 1952, in Dowagiac, to that union three children were born.

Thomas was a hard worker, working the majority of the time in the RV industry, and later for the Dowagiac Union High School where he retired from, several times, the last time was in 2008. Thomas was a true gentleman, always kind and humble. He had a witty sense of humor, loved his country, and his family.

He was known as an expert fisherman, which he loved, even went fishing with his son, and grandson, on his ninetieth birthday.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Virginia Schram; brothers, Robert Kingsley, and Donald Kingsley.

 

Thomas is survived by his beloved wife of almost 69 years, Ellen Kingsley, of Dowagiac; daughters, Susan (Greg) Matthews, of Dowagiac; Linda (Gregory) Roberts, of Dowagiac; son, Robert Kingsley, of Cassopolis; two grandchildren, Scott (Morgan) Roberts and Jason (Eryn) Roberts; five great-grandchildren, Taylor, Cody, Conner, Tannor, and Ivy.

In keeping with his wishes cremation has taken place.

Memorial contributions in his memory may be directed to Caring Circle Hospice Lakeland, 4025 Health Park Lane, St. Joseph, Michigan 49085

Condolences, photos, and memories may be left for the family at BrownFuneralHomeNiles.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Niles.

The family of Thomas wishes to thank Caring Circle Hospice of Lakeland; especially Jessica, Falon, and Victoria, for your wonderful care and thoughtfulness.

