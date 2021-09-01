Spectrum Health Lakeland achieves Cardiac Service Line of Excellence

ST. JOSEPH – Corazon, Inc., a national leader in services for the cardiovascular specialty, has granted Service Line of Excellence to the percutaneous coronary intervention, chest pain center, and open heart surgery programs at Spectrum Health Lakeland.

Through a rigorous process, this designation proves that the cardiovascular program at Spectrum Health Lakeland has met or exceeded the requirements established by the Michigan Department of Community Health. The health system has also undergone detailed quarterly quality reviews to ensure outcomes and practices meet or exceed national and societal guidelines.

“We are proud to have achieved Service Line of Excellence for our cardiovascular services as it demonstrates our commitment to providing the highest quality level of care to our patients,” said Dennis Disch, MD, director of cardiovascular services, Spectrum Health Lakeland. “The dedication, hard work, and exceptional leadership of our entire cardiovascular team ensures our friends and neighbors have access to life-saving services close to home.”

“Corazon congratulates Spectrum Health Lakeland on achieving the Cardiovascular Service Line of Excellence designation,” said Corazon President and CEO, Karen Hartman. “This type of distinction recognizes the high level of quality patient heart care and life-saving programs that Spectrum Health Lakeland provides to the Michigan community.”

Spectrum Health Lakeland offers patients access to more than 60 experienced clinicians who care for a variety of conditions impacting the heat and vascular system. Lakeland has also been recognized as a certified chest pain and open heart surgery center as well as an accredited nuclear medicine facility.

For more information, visit lakelandheart.com