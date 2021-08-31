Local college teams open season this weekend

DOWAGIAC — The college football season kicks off for several area teams, including Michigan State, Western Michigan, Michigan and Notre Dame.

The Spartans will travel to Evanston, Illinois to face Northwestern in a key early-season Big Ten Conference test for both schools. Western Michigan heads Ann Arbor to face the Michigan Wolverines in the “Big House.”

Notre Dame, ranked No. 7 in the preseason USA Today/Amway Coaches Poll, will head to Tallahassee, Florida, to face Florida State.

MICHIGAN STATE AT NORTHWESTERN

COACHES:

MSU Head Coach: Mel Tucker

MSU Record: 2-5 (second season)

Record vs. Northwestern: 1-0

Northwestern Head Coach: Pat Fitzgerald

Northwestern Record: 106-81 (16th year)

Record vs. MSU: 5-8

KICKOFF:

9:15 p.m. Friday — ESPN/WatchESPN

FIRST-AND-10

Michigan State kicks off its 125th season and begins its second season under head coach Tucker on Friday, Sept. 3 at Northwestern. Kickoff is set for 9:15 p.m. ET and the game will be televised on ESPN with Beth Mowins (play-by-play), Kirk Morrison (analyst) and Dawn Davenport (sidelines) on the call.

Friday’s game marks the 60th meeting between Michigan State and Northwestern. The Spartans lead the all-time series, 39-20, including a 20-11 record in Evanston. MSU has won six of the last seven meetings at Ryan Field.

Michigan State handed Northwestern its only loss of the regular season in 2020 as the Spartans beat the previously undefeated and eighth-ranked (CFP) Wildcats in East Lansing, 29-20, on Nov. 28. MSU ran for a season-high 195 yards on the ground and Jalen Nailor had three catches for 99 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown. MSU is looking for its third consecutive win over Northwestern as the Spartans topped NU in Evanston in 2019, 31-10; Mark Dantonio became the winningest coach in program history with the victory.

Friday’s game marks the first time since 1982 that Michigan State will open the season with a conference road game.

The Wildcats are coming off a 7-2 campaign in 2020, finishing with a 35-19 win over Auburn in the Citrus Bowl. NU won the Big Ten West Division before falling to Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship game, 22-10. Northwestern started 5-0 last season, before Michigan State upset the eighth-ranked Wildcats, 29-20, on Nov. 28 in Spartan Stadium.

Northwestern’s defense led the Big Ten and ranked fifth in FBS in scoring defense (15.9 points per game), while ranking 10th in the conference in scoring offense (24.7 ppg). The Wildcat defense was also fourth in the league and 22nd in the nation in total defense (341.1 yards per game), also topping the league and ranking tied for 19th in FBS in passing defense (195.3 ypg) and ranking seventh in rushing defense (145.9 ypg). Offensively, NU ranked ninth in total offense (360.7 ypg), ranking eighth in rushing offense (162.8 ypg) and 10th in passing offense (197.9 ypg).

Individually, Northwestern has a bevy of players earning preseason recognition, led by sophomore safety Brandon Joseph, who has a lengthy list of preseason honors, including first-team AP Preseason All-American. Offensively, sophomore offensive lineman Peter Skoronski is also a preseason All-American.

Northwestern is led by head coach Pat Fitzgerald, who is entering his 16th season at the helm of the Wildcats, posting a 106-81 overall record. Six of the full-time members of the Northwestern coaching staff have been coaching on the field for over 10 years, which is tied with Navy for the most in the country.