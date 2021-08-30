August 30, 2021

No injuries reported in Dowagiac house fire

By Staff Report

Published 2:45 pm Monday, August 30, 2021

DOWAGIAC — No injuries were reported in a Monday morning house fire, according to the Dowagiac Fire Department.

Deputy Fire Chief Robert Smith reported that the Dowagiac and Wayne Township fire departments were called to the scene of a structure fire on Halsted Street in the city of Dowagiac around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Arriving personnel noted smoke conditions from the one-story structure. Initial crews made entry and immediately located and extinguished the bulk of the fire. A search of the residence also verified there were no occupants. The fire was declared under control at 10:50 a.m. Utilities were secured to the residence.

The occupants arrived on scene and were interviewed. According to the initial investigation, the fire started in the kitchen in the area on the stovetop. Fire damage was contained to the kitchen, but the house had smoke damage throughout.

The fire is determined to be accidental, and the house was insured.

Assisting on scene also were Dowagiac Police, Pride Care EMS, SEMCO and City Electric. Red Cross was notified and will be assisting the occupants.

Print Article

Cassopolis

Cassopolis High School kicks off school year with Culture Week

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 946,698 cases, 20,257 deaths

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department recognizes international overdose awareness Day, offers free Narcan kits

Dowagiac

No injuries reported in Dowagiac house fire

Cass County

Annual Crop Walk to take place Oct. 3

Cass County

Newton House to welcome public Sunday

Brandywine Education

PHOTO STORY: Brandywine celebrates return to school

Dowagiac

Ascension Borgess-Lee Foundation Board announces retirements

Brandywine Education

PHOTO STORY: Niles nonprofit hosts back-to-school event

Berrien County

Berrien County building, grounds superintendent charged with embezzlement

News

Niles Police Log: Aug. 16-22

Buchanan

Michigan Gateway Community Foundation launches Promise Fulfilled video series

Business

Mother-daughter duo to host fundraiser for new party, daycare facility

Buchanan

Buchanan District Library to host community discussion to conclude One Book, One Buchanan

Business

Heatwave impacting candy production for Dowagiac sweets shop

Cass County

Cassopolis nonprofit to host Halloween Sidewalk Sale Sept. 4

Cass County

Cass County Council on Aging, Honor Credit Union team up for ice cream social event

Business

United Federal Credit Union names Amy Geideman branch manager at Niles north branch

Berrien County

Brandywine school resource officer given stamp of approval

News

River Essence Group raising funds to decorate downtown Niles for fall season

Dowagiac

Beckwith Theatre to present ‘The Outgoing Tide’

Dowagiac

Wine, beer tasting event raises $47,000 for local hospital

News

Niles City Council approves downtown events

News

Uptown Fright Fest to be hosted in downtown Niles next month