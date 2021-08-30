No injuries reported in Dowagiac house fire

DOWAGIAC — No injuries were reported in a Monday morning house fire, according to the Dowagiac Fire Department.

Deputy Fire Chief Robert Smith reported that the Dowagiac and Wayne Township fire departments were called to the scene of a structure fire on Halsted Street in the city of Dowagiac around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

Arriving personnel noted smoke conditions from the one-story structure. Initial crews made entry and immediately located and extinguished the bulk of the fire. A search of the residence also verified there were no occupants. The fire was declared under control at 10:50 a.m. Utilities were secured to the residence.

The occupants arrived on scene and were interviewed. According to the initial investigation, the fire started in the kitchen in the area on the stovetop. Fire damage was contained to the kitchen, but the house had smoke damage throughout.

The fire is determined to be accidental, and the house was insured.

Assisting on scene also were Dowagiac Police, Pride Care EMS, SEMCO and City Electric. Red Cross was notified and will be assisting the occupants.