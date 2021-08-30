John Milburn Roelke, of South Bend

March 31, 1937 — Aug. 17, 2021

John Milburn Roelke, 84, of South Bend, Indiana, passed away in his home on Aug. 17, 2021, in the loving arms of his wife, with his children surrounding him. He was born on March 31, 1937, to Inez and Roy L. Roelke in St. Joseph Hospital, Mishawaka. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Judith Kindig. John is survived by his wife of 64 years, Nancy Jo Roelke, a sister, Carole VanScoy, and children, Roy E. Roelke (Nancy Ackles), of South Bend, Indiana, Renee (Perley) Provost III, of South Bend, Indiana and John C. (Cindy) Roelke, of Littleton, Colorado, and a loving addition to our family, Reed (Sue) Robertson and grandchildren, Trisha (Daniel) Lawrence, Corey (Mallory) Roelke, Kyle (Sarah) Roelke, Lauren Provost, Perley H. Provost IV, Nate and Spencer Roelke, Ryan, Maggie, and Haley Robertson; and great-grandchildren, Wyatt Roelke and Alexia Lawrence and Lochland John due in September.

John graduated from Howe Military Academy in 1955 and also attended Indiana University. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corp. He spent his career in management and ownership in the trucking industry. He was a member of the the Orak Temple, Shrine Club, and the Scottish Rite. He was a Former member of the American Motor Carriers Association, South Bend Summit Club, Quarter Back Club, Knollwood Country Club, Diamond Lake Yacht Club, Michigan Snowmobile ASSOC., Four Lakes Country Club, Good Sam Motor Coach Club, South Bend Elks Club, Culver Academies Fan Club, and several gun clubs, which he visited with all his grandsons and taught them to shoot. John had a passion for life, loved his cars, enjoyed sports, with a special love for Notre Dame football, the Colorado Buffs, and attending his grandsons’ events. He enjoyed sailing his Hobie Cat, was a founding member of the Hobie Cat fleet at the Diamond Lake Yacht Club. He also loved water skiing, bowling, trap shooting, and snowmobiling. His many adventures included traveling across the country with his family in their motor home. He and his wife, Nancy, traveled throughout the world and enjoyed their trips together and with their children. He loved spending time with all his grandchildren at their events. He loved to eat out and knew where all the best breakfast places were and enjoyed his breakfast buddies’ group; Ray, Ed, Jimmy, and Jimmy’s wife, Karen. He took many fishing trips to God’s Lake with his own father and continued the love of fishing with his son’ s and, son-in law and grandson Corey. Next summer they will travel with their son’s and great grandson and leave a little bit of dad in God’s Lake Country.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and love to Heart to Heart Hospice, Nurse Angie, Dad’s personal care giver’s Fagret (Margaret) Kawiliza, Austin Mwasili, Yolanda Hayden, Kevonna Lacy and Emery. Visitation will be at Palmer Funeral Home- River Park Chapel, 2528 E. Mishawaka Avenue, South Bend, on Sept. 5, 2021, from 1 to 4 p.m., and a ccelebration of life at 4 p.m. The family is requesting family and friends to join them for a pre-game tailgate dinner at 5 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church, 3012 S. Twyckenham Dr., South Bend. Inurnment will take place on Sept. 7, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Southlawn Cemetery. The family is requesting that masks be worn. Palmer Funeral Home – River Park Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at palmerfuneralhomes.com.