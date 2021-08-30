August 30, 2021

Donald Flewelling, of Niles

By Submitted

Published 2:34 pm Monday, August 30, 2021

Oct. 21, 1928 — Aug. 25, 2021

Donald B. Flewelling, 92, of Niles, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021.

Don was born on Oct. 21, 1928, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada to Lorne and Kathleen Flewelling.

After growing up in Toronto, Don went on to serve in the U.S. Army Airborne. He was honorably discharged in 1947 as a Veteran of World War II.

On April 10, 1948, Don married the love of his life Betty Burdett, who proceeded him in death in 2007. He brought his family to the United States in 1953, upon being transferred by the New York Central Railroad to Niles, where the two settled and raised their children.

Following his time with the railroad, Don worked at the United States Postal office. He then was a maintenance mechanic for many years at National Standard, where he retired from in 1982.

Don enjoyed carpentry and fishing and was a fan of the Detroit Tigers and Michigan State Football. He was also an avid coffee drinker.

No matter the activity, Don loved to be around people and had a heart of gold. He shopped weekly at Aldi for non-perishable food items to donate to the Salvation Army. Throughout the years, Don ate meals at the Old Tavern Inn, where he had his own table and the waitstaff knew him well. He was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church (now known as New Journey) in Niles.

Surviving family include his daughter, Donna Bradfield; sons, Larry (& Patricia) Flewelling and Thomas Flewelling; his sister, Joan Croft, of Fiesherton, Ontario, Canada; nine grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son-in-law, Craig Bradfield, his daughter, Lois Randolph, and his brothers, William and Earl Flewelling.

The funeral service for Donald Flewelling will be at noon on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at the Halbritter Wickens Funeral Home, 615 East Main Street in Niles with the Rev. Nathanael Lyon of Hope Community Church officiating. Burial will follow with Full Military Honors by the United States Army Honor Guard and American Legion Post #51 in Buchanan, Michigan.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday at the funeral home beginning at 11 a.m. Contributions in memory of Don may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, c/o Processing Center, PO Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886, or online at shrinerschildrens.org.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at halbritterwickens.com.

Print Article

Cassopolis

Cassopolis High School kicks off school year with Culture Week

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 946,698 cases, 20,257 deaths

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department recognizes international overdose awareness Day, offers free Narcan kits

Dowagiac

No injuries reported in Dowagiac house fire

Cass County

Annual Crop Walk to take place Oct. 3

Cass County

Newton House to welcome public Sunday

Brandywine Education

PHOTO STORY: Brandywine celebrates return to school

Dowagiac

Ascension Borgess-Lee Foundation Board announces retirements

Brandywine Education

PHOTO STORY: Niles nonprofit hosts back-to-school event

Berrien County

Berrien County building, grounds superintendent charged with embezzlement

News

Niles Police Log: Aug. 16-22

Buchanan

Michigan Gateway Community Foundation launches Promise Fulfilled video series

Business

Mother-daughter duo to host fundraiser for new party, daycare facility

Buchanan

Buchanan District Library to host community discussion to conclude One Book, One Buchanan

Business

Heatwave impacting candy production for Dowagiac sweets shop

Cass County

Cassopolis nonprofit to host Halloween Sidewalk Sale Sept. 4

Cass County

Cass County Council on Aging, Honor Credit Union team up for ice cream social event

Business

United Federal Credit Union names Amy Geideman branch manager at Niles north branch

Berrien County

Brandywine school resource officer given stamp of approval

News

River Essence Group raising funds to decorate downtown Niles for fall season

Dowagiac

Beckwith Theatre to present ‘The Outgoing Tide’

Dowagiac

Wine, beer tasting event raises $47,000 for local hospital

News

Niles City Council approves downtown events

News

Uptown Fright Fest to be hosted in downtown Niles next month