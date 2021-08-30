August 30, 2021

Ascension Borgess-Lee Foundation Board announces retirements

By Submitted

Published 10:59 am Monday, August 30, 2021

DOWAGIAC — One local foundation recently honored retirees from its board of trustees.

It was recently announced that Sue McCormick and Shani Zinn recently retired from the Ascension Borgess-Lee Foundation Board of Trustees.

McCormick joined the board in 2012, and Zinn joined in 2013 serving nine years and eight years, respectively.

“Both have been essential members serving on both the golf committee and more recently the wine and beer event committee,” said Beth Cripe, development officer. “Their dedication and loyalty to Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital and Foundation have been much appreciated.”

Print Article

Cassopolis

Cassopolis High School kicks off school year with Culture Week

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 946,698 cases, 20,257 deaths

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department recognizes international overdose awareness Day, offers free Narcan kits

Dowagiac

No injuries reported in Dowagiac house fire

Cass County

Annual Crop Walk to take place Oct. 3

Cass County

Newton House to welcome public Sunday

Brandywine Education

PHOTO STORY: Brandywine celebrates return to school

Dowagiac

Ascension Borgess-Lee Foundation Board announces retirements

Brandywine Education

PHOTO STORY: Niles nonprofit hosts back-to-school event

Berrien County

Berrien County building, grounds superintendent charged with embezzlement

News

Niles Police Log: Aug. 16-22

Buchanan

Michigan Gateway Community Foundation launches Promise Fulfilled video series

Business

Mother-daughter duo to host fundraiser for new party, daycare facility

Buchanan

Buchanan District Library to host community discussion to conclude One Book, One Buchanan

Business

Heatwave impacting candy production for Dowagiac sweets shop

Cass County

Cassopolis nonprofit to host Halloween Sidewalk Sale Sept. 4

Cass County

Cass County Council on Aging, Honor Credit Union team up for ice cream social event

Business

United Federal Credit Union names Amy Geideman branch manager at Niles north branch

Berrien County

Brandywine school resource officer given stamp of approval

News

River Essence Group raising funds to decorate downtown Niles for fall season

Dowagiac

Beckwith Theatre to present ‘The Outgoing Tide’

Dowagiac

Wine, beer tasting event raises $47,000 for local hospital

News

Niles City Council approves downtown events

News

Uptown Fright Fest to be hosted in downtown Niles next month