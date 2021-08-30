Annual Crop Walk to take place Oct. 3

CASSOPOLIS — An annual fundraiser is returning to Cassopolis in October.

The annual Cass County Crop Walk will take place Sunday, Oct. 3. Registration will begin at 1:30 p.m., with the walk to begin at 2 p.m. Walkers will meet at the Cass County Council on Aging track, 60525 Decatur Road, Cassopolis.

The event raises funds for local food pantries in the county, as well as for worldwide projects through Church World Service. CWS programs combat hunger and poverty by establishing sustainable farming practices, providing sanitation and clean water and allowing people the opportunity to earn a living, officials said.

Last year, 65 walkers earned $8,884.84, with 25 percent of funds staying in Cass County. Because of the pandemic, walkers were scattered in four locations in 2020. This year, event organizers are planning “One United Walk” at the COA track.

For more information or to obtain sponsorship forms, contact edwardsburgpc@gmail.com or call (269) 663-6815.